McCarthy Bashed Watermelons With Sledgehammer to Fire Up Team

Don’t look now but the Cowboys are surging. After squeezing past the Vikings, 31–28, on Sunday, Dallas now has three wins, the same as every other team in the NFC East. It’s possible that after the dust settles at the end of Week 12, the Cowboys could be sitting pretty in first place at 4–7. Head coach Mike McCarthy knew he had to do something the night before the Minnesota game to get his team ready to go, so he turned to the comedic stylings of ’80s prop comic Gallagher.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the climax of McCarthy’s Saturday night speech at the team hotel was a stunt where he took a sledgehammer and started busting some watermelons.

“Mike McCarthy gets up and says, ‘Guys, I want to apologize. I don’t think I did a good enough job emphasizing our objectives for the week’—one of which was to hammer the ball out of [Minnesota running back] Dalvin Cook’s hands,” Pelissero said on Monday. “At that point McCarthy pulls out a sledgehammer, not a prop, a full sledgehammer you could knock a wall down with, and someone rolls in a bunch of watermelons.

“Each one has a different objective written on it. McCarthy reads the objective—BAM!—smashes the watermelon. He goes down the row doing this. The players are roaring, McCarthy’s pants are soaked. He finally gets to the watermelon with Dalvin Cook’s picture on it, DeMarcus Lawrence jumps up and goes, ‘I’ve got to get that one.’ He hands the sledgehammer to Lawrence, he smashes that watermelon.”

McCarthy even went as far as to bring his own props with him on the trip.

“We actually had to take our own watermelons with us because it’s harder to find big watermelons this time of year in Minneapolis than Dallas, from what I was told,” he told reporters later on Monday.

And he didn’t even incur any penalties for damaging the ballroom.

“We were able to get it done right,” McCarthy said. “The cleanup was efficient. The hotel was a little concerned there.”

Asked if he was superstitious enough to make the pregame watermelon smash a tradition moving forward, McCarthy seemed upset that word of his stunt had reached the public.

“We’ll see if it leaks out, because what happens in a team meeting usually stays there,” he said.

It sounds corny as hell but there’s no denying that people love seeing stuff get blown to bits by a big hammer. Gallagher sold out massive auditoriums back in his heyday and people went absolutely wild when he busted out that giant mallet and started obliterating everything from apples to toothpaste to video game consoles. This year, the NFC East has been on the receiving end of the hammer, so it must have felt good for the Cowboys to be on the other side of thin

Who wants free stuff?

Meater

Today is the return of one of the most popular giveaways I’ve ever done here. This is the Meater+, a bluetooth enabled meat thermometer that allows you to see how close to done your food is right from your phone. We’ve only got one to give away, and here’s how to win.

Go back to Monday’s Hot Clicks.

Find the name of the NFL running back who had a vicious stiff arm on Sunday.

Send me an email (dan.gartland@si.com) with the subject line Meater giveaway and the correct answer in the body. (One entry per person.)

and the correct answer in the body. (One entry per person.) Really make sure you spell the subject line correctly!

The 50th person to email me following those instructions will win.

The best of SI

The best and worst NBA free agency deals thus far. ... College football rivalry week is missing some of the usual panache but there are still some marquee matchups. ... Taysom Hill’s completely adequate performance may be evidence that Sean Payton is the best quarterback whisperer of his era.

Around the sports world

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has been flooded with donations after the QB’s injury. ... The Blackhawks are hiring U.S. women’s national team player Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach. ... The NFL is beefing up its health protocols again, including a requirement for players to wear masks on the sideline. ... The postponed “Field of Dreams” game between the White Sox and Yankees in Iowa is back on the books for 2021. ... Tim Tebow is going to be back with the Mets in 2021 in part because the organization didn’t want his career ended by the pandemic. ... New Sixers general manager Daryl Morey says he had an NFL team reach out to discuss being their GM.

Another handshake snub from Brady!

His lollipop of an interception sealed it for the Rams

We don’t deserve Marshawn Lynch

He might have gotten stopped if No. 31 had tried to make the tackle instead of strip the ball

He’s seriously shifty

Zlatan is the best

There are risks, even for people of peak fitness

Every Rays star eventually gets too expensive for them

Just a bunch of penguins running around Soldier Field

It’s clever but it also makes him look like Squidward

Not sports

A helicopter crew in Utah discovered a mysterious metal monolith in the middle of the desert. ... Jeopardy! is resuming production with a rotating cast of guests hosts, beginning with Ken Jennings. ... A meteorite that crashed through an Indonesian man’s roof made headlines for its exorbitant value but it wasn’t actually worth $1.8 million.

Hope it was worth it

Perfect for a sequel to Harrison Ford’s Air Force One

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.