Ian Eagle Claims to Have Never Eaten a Condiment

Never?

Everybody has a line they won’t cross when it comes to food. Broccoli. Raw fish. Pineapple on pizza. Some are more common than others. Veteran sports announcer Ian Eagle might have one of the most bizarre and broad culinary hangups out there, though. Eagle refuses to eat any condiments.

He made the shocking revelation during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show. (The relevant portion of the segment begins at the 22:20 mark here.)

“It’s not that I don’t like them, I’ve never ingested them,” Eagle said. “There’s a distinction between the two.”

That means no ketchup on burgers. No salad, because dressing is off the table. Not even ketchup with fries.

Asked what he dips his fries in, Eagle replied, “Salt. If you feel like you need the whole motion of dipping, you do that. I don’t feel the need to dip.”

Barbecue sauce appears to be an exception to the rule, although Eagle would prefer not to think about it too hard.

“I do have barbecue sauce,” he said. “I don’t consider that a condiment, although I know deep in my heart it’s a mixture of a lot of crap. But I think I try to just pretend that it’s not, so I’d rather not get into the ingredients of it but I do have barbecue sauce. I’m not a communist.”

He also mentioned eating chicken wings (hot sauce isn’t a condiment?) but recoiled at the thought of dipping them in blue cheese dressing.

“I’ve never had blue cheese in my life,” Eagle said. “That might be my eternal kryptonite. If you’re gonna go and pick one item, it would be between blue cheese and mustard that could end me—right there. End me.”

Eagle joked that the sauce aversion must stem from something in his childhood, and that he always had leverage over his parents if they tried to force him to eat something he didn’t like because he resented that they named him Ian (pronounced EYE-in, rather than EE-in).

The condiment kibosh is worrisome behavior but at least it’s not physically unhealthy. By avoiding condiments, Eagle is sacrificing flavor but skipping excess sugar and sodium. It’s certainly better for the body than Al Michaels' having never eaten a single vegetable.

Eagle was on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina back in May and also discussed his disgust for salad and condiments. (That discussion begins at the 47:40 mark below.)

The best of SI

LeBron is once again our top player in the NBA. ... A psychologist explains why waiting through the MLB offseason is so hard. ... Can the Rockets stay competitive after James Harden’s trade request? ... Is this finally going to be the year that the Patriots spend big in free agency?

Around the sports world

MLB is belatedly elevating the Negro Leagues to major league status. ... ESPN’s Tim MacMahon has a big story about James Harden’s outsized, destructive impact on the Rockets’ culture. ... The two biggest outdoor lacrosse leagues in the country, the PLL and MLL, are merging. ... Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN and moving to Fox Sports.

Everyone knew it was fake (except for Jimmy Kimmel’s producers, apparently) but it’s amazing to have Kawhi deny it on the record

He “could” miss this week? They’re a last-place team! Just take a week off!

He does play like he’s immortal

Freddie Kitchens revenge game!

Another MNF booth shakeup on the way?

Colorado is getting ready to play the Pac-12 title game in L.A., just in case

Sick goal from the Netherlands

Colossal blunder here

Jaromír Jágr, who turns 49 in two months, played in a game for the Czech hockey team he owns

Not sports

Australian supermarkets are imposing purchase limits on lobsters after a halt on Chinese exports caused prices to plummet. ... Creed frontman Scott Stapp is going to play Frank Sinatra in a movie about Ronald Reagan. ... A company in Japan is selling hyper-realistic masks modeled after other peoples’ faces. ... Disney is releasing a behind-the-scenes Mandalorian special on Christmas Day. ... Authorities in Florida are using dogs to sniff out invasive pythons.

Those little propane heaters aren’t helping in this case

Lots to unpack here

Nature is awesome

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.