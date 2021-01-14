Mac McClung Adorably Ditches Interview After Game-Winner

Go celebrate. You earned it.

On Wednesday, Texas Tech picked up its biggest win of the season thus far , knocking off No. 4 Texas in Austin, 79–77. The No. 15 Red Raiders were led by junior Georgetown transfer Mac McClung, who led all scorers with 22 points and buried an absolutely fearless game-winner.

Tech’s strategy in the final seconds was straightforward. McClung brought the ball up the court and went one-on-one with Courtney Ramey. He took a few dribbles and then simply chucked the ball up over Ramey’s outstretched hand.

The game-winner was the biggest moment of McClung’s short career with the Red Raiders, after having his fair share of highlights with the Hoyas. So he was understandably eager to get back to the locker room after the final buzzer to celebrate.

There was just one thing standing in McClung’s way: ESPN’s broadcast crew of Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla, which wanted to talk to him about his big game. McClung humored them for a little bit, but then his teammates got tired of waiting and told him he needed to drop the headset and come join them.

“My teammates are telling me I gotta go,” McClung said. “I respect you a lot, Fran. You're the man, but I gotta go celebrate with my teammates.”

Who can blame him? Whatever was going on in the locker room was surely a hundred times more fun than answering questions from two guys in the booth. And the sight of him running off with his arms pinwheeling to join the celebration was better TV than whatever his answer was going to be to Fraschilla’s question.

The best of SI

After forcing a trade out of Houston, the pressure on James Harden to win is higher than ever before. ... The trade, and the circumstances preceding it, have also turned Harden into the NBA’s ultimate heel. ... One of the biggest questions for the upcoming MLB season is how young pitchers will adjust to the 162-game grind after the shortest season in history. ... It’s clear that this NBA season is just a way for the league to get back on track for the next one. ... The NWSL is at a crossroads as more top players leave for Europe.

Around the sports world

Jared Veldheer’s quest to be the first guy to play for two teams in the same NFL postseason is on hold after he was placed on the COVID-19 list. ... Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s daughter, was the No. 2 pick in the NWSL draft. ... MLB’s political action committee is halting all spending in the wake of last week’s Capitol siege. ... The Seahawks filled their stadium with high school jerseys for last weekend’s playoff game, including one honoring a Seattle-area man who died of cancer.

Sick goal by Sidney Crosby

Mississippi State’s Mike Leach is the last guy you’d expect to be employed by the Biden administration

Awkward...

(It reminds me of this clip from a Minnesota high school game last year.)

That must have been some stroll to end up in the middle of a giant swamp next to a tangle of highways

The funniest part is how many of these were considered high-end luxury items that you had to be rich to own

I was also a left-handed third baseman, but wasn't nearly as smooth

WWE wrestlers pay tribute to Jon Huber (aka Luke Harper and Brodie Lee), who died unexpectedly last month

Not sports

Some plot details about Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series have been revealed. ... A government official from upstate New York was arrested 23 years ago, disappeared and was captured last month in Ohio. ... Cave paintings of pigs discovered in Indonesia may be the oldest known artworks depicting animals. ... A new study sheds light on the real-life dire-wolves of the Ice Age (the basis for the Game of Thrones creatures).

If only this worked with the construction crew that starts working outside my window at 7 a.m. six days a week

A good song

