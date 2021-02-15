LeBron Totally Traveled on This Otherwise Nasty Dunk

He got away with one

LeBron James has been making superhuman feats of athleticism appear routine for nearly two decades now. Watching him throw home a vicious dunk or chase down a defender in the open court doesn’t feel startling as much as it feels familiar.

Eighteen years into his NBA career, he’ll still regularly do something every game that makes you stop and appreciate how special he is. In Sunday night’s loss to the Nuggets.

LeBron received a pass in his own end, breezed right by four Denver players who apparently had no interest in defending him, going coast-to-coast with a grand total of two dribbles, and proceeded to dunk it from just in front of the free-throw line.

That LeBron, at age 36, is still able to dunk when taking off from 13 feet away, is ridiculous. Too bad he traveled.

If you slow it down, you can see that LeBron dribbles right around the halfcourt line and gathers near the top of the key. He takes one step two feet behind the free-throw line, another two feet in front of it and takes flight.

The NBA amended the rulebook in 2019 to better address instances of players gathering their dribble. The gather is defined as when a player “gains enough control of the ball to hold it, change hands, pass, shoot, or cradle it against his body.” For the purposes of determining whether a player has traveled, “The first step occurs when a foot, or both feet, touch the floor after the player gathers the ball.”

In LeBron’s case, he begins the gather in the middle of a step. He has both hands on the ball right before his left foot hits the ground at the top of the key. By rule, that’s his first step. So his second step is the one right behind the free-throw line, which makes the one in the paint his third. That’s a travel.

It’s still a nasty dunk, though.

The best of SI

What J.J. Watt’s departure says about the Texans. ... One of these eight teams will win the NCAA tournament. ... At Stanford and other schools, athletes are trying to save their programs from being eliminated. ... Princepal Singh of the G League Ignite team is looking to become the first Indian-born player in NBA history.

Around the sports world

Johnny Manziel said he felt “super washed up” in his debut for the Fan Controlled Football league. ... Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse in college, has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League. ... Could the Patriots be interested if the Raiders trade Marcus Mariota? ... American skier Breezy Johnson was on the verge of winning a medal at the world championships but then her goggled fogged up. ... Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, is through to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.

He almost took Kuzma’s head off with this pass

Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 after a massive crash on the final lap

The drivers went out to grab some dinner when the race got delayed by rain

He crashed going over 70 mph and landed right on his feet

Every coach’s dream

The angle of this knockout punch is sick

All due respect to Greg Grohs, but the Lombardi Trophy belongs to Tom Brady as much as anyone

That’s a hell of a look

Not sports

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper is accused of stealing over $1 million from the comedian. ... A YouTuber bought a 10-foot-tall, 500-pound functioning PS5. ... Stonehenge may have originally been constructed 175 miles from where it is now. ... The world’s oldest brewery was discovered in Egypt.

The temperature range in the Lower 48 on Sunday was 135 degrees

Snowmen used to be a lot more frightening

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.