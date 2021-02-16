Two Dudes Got on the Field at Fenway Park at 1 a.m.

Don’t they lock the doors?

Police in Boston are investigating after two men walked onto the field at an empty Fenway Park in the middle of the night earlier this month.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, the pair are seen walking onto the snow-covered playing surface at the famed baseball stadium.

“We are on the baseball field at Fenway Park,” the guy holding the camera says. “I don’t see anyone. I mean, I’m kind of messed up, so I can’t really tell.”

The guys then proceed to play some pantomime baseball. (One of them starts taking his swings from the pitcher’s mound and has to be reminded by the other where home plate is, so they must not be big baseball fans.)

A team spokesperson told the Boston Globe that the incident occurred at 1 a.m. on Feb. 7 and that the men eventually fled after being confronted by park security.

“We are actively working with the Boston Police Department to identify the suspects,” the team statement read. “The Red Sox take matters of security very seriously and are constantly working to improve Fenway Park’s comprehensive security systems to prevent future incidents of this nature.”

This is the second time in five months that an unauthorized person has gotten into Fenway. During a game against the Yankees in September, a man climbed a fence to get into the ballpark and stood on a catwalk in centerfield before being arrested.

For one of the men in the video, it might not even be his first time trespassing at a stadium. The TikTok video was posted by a person named Radek Jaster, whose bio mentions an interest in “urban exploration.” An Instagram account belonging to a person of the same name features dozens of photos and videos taken in various derelict locations, including Washington D.C.’s shuttered RFK Stadium.

The Padres’ recent competitive push has them on the verge of a Yankees–Red Sox-caliber rivalry with the Dodgers. ... Jonathan Kuminga of the G League Ignite team could end up being the top pick in the NBA draft. ... Predicting the rosters for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Former NFL player Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room. ... LeBron James had invitations to try out for the Seahawks and Cowboys during the last NBA lockout and says he would have made the teams. ... The 5-year-old injured in the car crash involving former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid has awoken from her coma. ... After 252 hours, the “world’s longest hockey game” raised $1.8 million for cancer charities. ... The Yankees now have two pitchers named Justin Wilson.

He’s opting out of playing for free while risking injury and disease that could harm his chances at the next level

Just like gym class

That’s a hockey player’s eye

(That’s Ryan Lindgren. He busted up his eye getting checked into the boards.)

Bartolo Colón is pitching in Mexico at age 47

Holy moly

The rink for the NHL’s upcoming outdoor games is very close to Lake Tahoe

A Spanish rapper locked himself inside a university to avoid being arrested and sent to jail. ... Welsh has a word ("hiraeth") that is impossible to translate. ... By 2025, Jaguar will only produce electric vehicles.

Poor kid had no idea what was coming

I can’t believe a U.S. Senator uses the internet like this

I guess his power is out

Sometimes government agencies impose temporary restrictions designed to keep people safe

Netflix is making a Notorious B.I.G. documentary

