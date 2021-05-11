Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Crossover: Which Play-In Team Could Shake Things Up in the Playoffs?
The Crossover: Which Play-In Team Could Shake Things Up in the Playoffs?

Bradley Beal Hits Back at Kent Bazemore for Hamstring Quip: ‘You a straight LAME!!!’

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Beal and Bazemore’s war of words, Russell Westbrook’s history-making performance and more.
Author:
Publish date:

NBA players have the best feuds

Bradley Beal went off on Kent Bazemore on Monday night in response to a comment Bazemore made that Beal thought crossed the line.

Beal and Bazemore’s teammate Stephen Curry are locked in a close battle for the NBA scoring title. (After Monday’s action, Curry is leading with 31.9 points per game, while Beal is averaging 31.4.) Curry erupted for 49 points in 29 minutes on Saturday while Beal had 50 on the same night. Beal injured his hamstring in the performance and missed Monday’s game against the Hawks. He’ll also sit out Wednesday night’s game and his status for the final two games of the season is unclear.

Before Monday night’s game, Bazemore made a reference to Beal’s injury.

Bazemore said, “49 points in 29 minutes, though, that’s unreal. Then we got guys hurting hamstrings, trying to keep up. So, y’all gotta do some research on that.”

Following the Wizards’ loss to the Hawks, Beal tweeted a question to his followers: “Should I let him live or really go off?” He went off.

Beal called Bazemore “a straight LAME!!!” and told him to “shut yo ass up” and hit him with a clown GIF.

Bazemore responded by saying he was just joking and that Beal’s reaction didn’t bother him.

It wasn’t going to get in the way of him enjoying a few episodes of Peaky Blinders.

“I guess you can’t joke anymore. Whatever,” Bazemore said. “I don’t know man, I feel like I’m a pretty lighthearted guy. I stay in my own lane. I don’t say things to ruffle feathers. Hey man, if you want to know where my loyalty is, it’s to [Curry]. Anybody out there chasing him, it’s going to be tough. Whatever. It kind of got out of hand. I didn’t check my phone all day, so it’s kind of blowing up. I don’t get involved with that crap. Gonna go home, love my wife, watch some Peaky Blinders and go to bed. I got work to do tomorrow.”

Bazemore’s comment might not have caused such a stir if it were directed at any player other than Beal. Those two have a history dating back to a 2017 playoff game when Bazemore was with the Hawks. Beal went up for a dunk and was pushed out of bounds by Bazemore, which sparked a shoving match between the two teams.

The best of SI

Michael Rosenberg skewered Bob Baffert for his ridiculous response to Medina Spirit’s drug test. ... How the neon orange hoodie became the defining symbol of the WNBA. ... The Kings are going to miss the NBA playoffs for the 15th straight year, but De’Aaron Fox has them pointed in the right direction.

Around the sports world

Jarred Kelenic, the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, is reportedly going to be called up by the Mariners later this week. ... J. Cole is reportedly going to suit up in the new Basketball Africa League. ... Hulu is making a nine-part, team-approved documentary about the history of the Lakers set to be released next year. ... The Lightning started an all-Black line of forwards, not an NHL first but certainly a rarity

Here is Russell Westbrook’s triple double that broke Oscar Robertson’s record

Incredible baserunning

What a shock to discover the horse racing guy is this type of guy

Gotta respect him for this excuse, though

Fans still aren’t allowed at games in Canada so Tim Stützle’s neighbors celebrated his hat trick at his house

Cornhole on network television. Incredible.

Probably my favorite SportsCenter anchor ever

The letter he sent asking ESPN to hire him is outstanding

The new logo for the Islanders’ rebranded AHL team (RIP Sound Tigers) is a mess

Not sports

People in England are allowed to hug one another again as the nation’s lockdown eases. ... There were 1,500 bottles of liquor made from apples grown in Chernobyl seized by British authorities. ... A person in Oregon caught three diseases from a single tick bite. ... NBC won’t air the Golden Globes next year, in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

This enormous diamond is expected to fetch $20 million at auction

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

anthony-davis-mikal-bridges
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Big Questions Remain As Season Winds Down

Where does each team stand with the NBA regular season coming to a close? Check out The Crossover’s final rankings of the regular season.

Colts Jonathan Taylor
Fantasy

SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns profiling every player & every detail

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
Fantasy

2021 New England Patriots Fantasy Team Outlook: Sorry Mac Jones, This is Cam Newton's Team... For Now

A fantasy football breakdown of the 2021 New England Patriots by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

dCOVfagan.lo
Play
NBA

Just Your Classic Father-Daughter-Clyde Relationship

We all have an item that has come to represent a complicated dynamic with someone close. We all have our own version of my—and Walt Frazier's—red suede Pumas.

Bradley Beal and Kent Bazemore talk on the court.
Play
Extra Mustard

Bradley Beal Hits Back at Kent Bazemore for Hamstring Quip

“You a straight LAME!!!”

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook
NBA

Russell Westbrook Isn’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Regardless of how the twilight of his career turns out, the Westbrook experience is something worth cherishing.

dCOVdejountemurray_HZ
Play
NBA

Dejounte Murray: From Harrowing Upbringing to Burgeoning NBA Stardom

After a childhood filled with brushes with the law and street violence, the guard could become the new face of the league's most esteemed franchise.

Sue Bird holding up a Seattle Storm jersey
Play
WNBA

How WNBA No. 1 Picks Realized a Career in the League Was Possible

The moment first picks from Tina Thompson to Sue Bird to Sabrina Ionescu aspired to professional careers.