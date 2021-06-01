Rob Refsnyder Gave Us an All-Time Great Sports Blooper

Sports Illustrated home
Rob Refsnyder’s Warning Track Wipeout Is an All-Time Great Sports Blooper

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Rob Refsnyder’s hilarious outfield mishap, Jacob deGrom’s dominant outing in Arizona and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Can’t. Stop. Watching.

Rob Refsnyder is making the most of the Twins’ outfield injury situation. Stud center fielder Byron Buxton was placed on the injured list on May 7 with a hip strain and his replacement, Jake Cave, landed on the IL a week later with a fracture in his back. That opened the door for Refsnyder, a 30-year-old utility player who before this year had played parts of five major league seasons.

Refsnyder has been tearing it up at the plate since his call-up. He’s batted .320/.364/.500 in 16 games and has played some pretty good defense. But he had only played 14 games as a pro in center field before his promotion, so he’s still getting the hang of his new position.

In Sunday’s game against the Orioles, Refsnyder’s unfamiliarity in center gave us a blooper for the ages. After Ryan Mountcastle sent a towering shot to deep center, Refsnyder tracked the ball back toward the fence—and he kept on tracking it until he bounced off the wall.

It’s impossible to say how many times I’ve watched that clip since Sunday afternoon. Even before I decided to lead Hot Clicks with it, I’d let it loop endlessly. It’s a perfect blooper. Refsnyder looks so confident as he attempts to judge whether he can leap and bring the ball back over the fence. The way he caroms off the wall and rolls when he hits the ground is fantastic.

It’s a completely routine baseball play that suddenly becomes a classic bit of slapstick comedy. And it’s perfectly acceptable to laugh at him because he was not injured. He was able to bounce back to his feet with only a bruised ego. 

The best of SI

Here is Jon Wertheim on Naomi Osaka’s decision to pull out of the French Open. ... Sergio Agüero’s arrival is the start of Barcelona’s rebuilding effort. ... These Knicks are indeed quite a bit like their ’90s predecessors, right down to their low ceiling

Around the sports world

The Mets activated Kevin Pillar from the injured list just two weeks after he was hit in the face by a fastball and broke his nose in multiple places. ... The NFL wants to start playing games in Germany. ... An 18-year-old from Michigan set a high school record in the 1,500 meters and qualified for the Olympic trials. ... Brentford earned promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, 12 years after playing in England’s fourth tier

Can everyone just sit in their seats and behave like productive members of society?

Jacob deGrom keeps throwing harder and harder, somehow

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell was distraught after Toronto’s Game 7 loss

The strangest things can turn a hockey game

You have to love this guy

Kevin Kiermaier came prepared for the sun

Kevin Kiermaier wearing sunglasses, with another pair on top of his hat

A slightly different version of the Bucs’ boat parade

Here’s one way working for the Jags is different from working for Ohio State

Oops!

I love this rumor. That’s a two thirds of the league!

I’m surprised this isn’t in New York

Not sports

The Japanese government is selling unoccupied rural homes for as little as $500. ... A North Carolina woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot after trying to buy a ticket for a different drawing. ... NASA’s Curiosity rover captured photos of colorful clouds on Mars

The dangers of doing the news from home

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

