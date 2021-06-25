Dr. Ruth Weighs In On Baseball’s Sticky Substance Controversy in Epic Fashion

1. I have been writing a daily column for SI.com for 10 years when you combine my days doing Hot Clicks and Traina Thoughts. But I’m fairly certain this is the first time I’ve managed to get Dr. Ruth into the column and I’m not gonna lie—it’s quite exciting.

I’m not even sure most of you are familiar with the legendary Ruth Westheimer. If you are over, let’s say 35, you probably learned a lot about the birds and the bees from Dr. Ruth’s late-night cable show that ran in the mid-’80s.

The woman was a prolific media star for many years. Here she is getting praise from Jerry Seinfeld during a 1986 interview, before Seinfeld was even a thing, for “changing sex for America.”

The 93-year-old sex therapist is still going strong and even has a Twitter account. Over the past 24 hours, Dr. Ruth has weighed in on baseball’s raging controversy over pitchers' using Sticky Tack and shared some other thoughts about sports fans.

Twitter can be so awful, but for today, the social media service has been redeemed. Thank you, Dr. Ruth.

2. In yesterday's Traina Thoughts, we told you about ESPN's Jay Williams claiming someone else sent an erroneous tweet from his account. Last night, Williams's colleague, Jalen Rose, had some fun with the controversy.

3. Kevin Durant responding to Scottie Pippen's criticism of his game got a lot of attention yesterday. However, in that same GQ interview, in which Pippen said Durant isn't an all-around player, the former Bulls star also hilariously took aim at Charles Barkley.

GQ: Interesting you mentioned Charles Barkley, because he once said that he would “get arrested for murder” if you didn’t apologize to him for calling him “fat” after your breakup with the Rockets.

Pippen: I wish he woulda went through with it. I never apologized to him, but I’ll tell you what: He only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window. I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around. He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record. Did I apologize to him? I told him to get me the hell out of there. That’s what I recall.

4. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got a "BANG" from Mike Breen last night on a late three-pointer, and Twitter had some tremendous responses.

5. Jon Rahm continues to thoroughly enjoy his recent U.S. Open victory.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests and a new segment.

First up is AEW play-by-play man and senior advisor Jim Ross. The man known as "Good Ole J.R." reveals that he thinks Vince McMahon would sell WWE and explains why McMahon would sell. Ross also discusses the biggest challenge facing AEW, why he loves working for Tony Khan, whether there's anything we don't know about the night The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the Hell in the Cell, his reaction to the WWE hiring and firing Adnan Virk and much more.

Following Ross, John Ourand from Sports Business Journal joins the podcast. Ourand shares insight into the NBA playoff ratings, the difficulties in trying to watch the U.S. Open, whether Vince McMahon would sell WWE and more.

The show finishes with our new Traina Thoughts segment.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The final minutes of Conan O'Brien's final show for TBS last night were outstanding.

