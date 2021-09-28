There Was A LOT Going On With Peyton and Eli During Eagles-Cowboys

1. There was A LOT going on with the Peyton and Eli Show during the Eagles-Cowboys game last night.

Here's your Monday Night Mannings recap of another successful week for the brothers and their alternate broadcast airing on ESPN2.

• Eli gave the double bird.

• Peyton had pit stains.

• Eli compared himself to Shakira.

• LeBron James showed off some skills as an offensive coordinator.

• Petyon couldn't handle Mike McCarthy's awful clock management.

• Twitter had a lot of thoughts about Nick Saban's awful camera.

• And at the end of the night, Peyton announced the boys will be off for the next three weeks and will return to ESPN2 for Monday Night Football on Oct. 25 for the Saints-Seahawks Week 7 matchup.

2. I’m not going to waste your time writing a whole big thing today. I’m just going to let you know that after the Eagles lost to the Cowboys, 41–21, on Monday Night Football, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts gave us what might be the Top Sports Quote of 2021.

At the least, he gave us the best sports analogy of 2021.

3. I don't want to overhype this video of two Lions fans reacting to Detroit's losing on a 66-yard field goal, but it's so so good.

4. It's Tuesday, so it's time for the best weekly segment on sports TV: "Bad Beats."

5. With Tom Brady returning to New England Sunday night, the quarterback is trying to make sure his outspoken father doesn't get out of control this week. He issued this statement to ESPN.

"I've actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it's really all that I have to say on the subject. Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn't necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., so furthermore should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That's all I have to say."

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is wrestler Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. Danielson talks about jumping from WWE to AEW, what he's most looking forward to in AEW, his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince was overprotective of him and much more.

Following Danielson, New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand joins the podcast to talk about the success of Monday Night Mannings, Al Michaels headed to Amazon, the strong ratings for the NFL and college football, Gus Johnson’s return to the NFL and more.

The show closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring WFAN's and SNY’s Sal Licata. This week, we talk about the NFL’s emphasis on taunting, a must-see wrestling show and why Sal hates laptops.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Eli Manning dropped a great line last night about his dad, Archie, always raising the heat to 90 degrees in the house when he visits. As soon as I heard Eli tell this story, I immediately thought of one thing and one thing only: Elaine.

