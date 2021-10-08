October 8, 2021
NFL Week 5 Sunday Betting Preview
Publish date:

Colts RB Nyheim Hines Has a Nihilistic Mantra for Every Punt Return

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: one player’s fatalistic approach to returning punts, Randy Arozarena’s daring steal of home and more.
Author:

“I don’t care about my life”

Returning a punt is one of the scariest things you can do in sports. Just ask Colts return man Nyheim Hines.

Imagine standing all by yourself in the middle of a football field keeping one eye on the ball plummeting back to earth and the other on the guys bearing down on you with 40 yards of steam while you stand rooted to your spot, completely exposed. You have a split second to decide if you’re going to take your chances with a return or call for a fair catch to avoid getting blown up by a vicious hit.

That sounds terrifying, so perhaps it’s not a surprise that Hines, who led the league in punt returns last season, takes a fatalistic approach to his special teams duties. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Hines revealed what he tells himself as he lines up for returns.

“Before I go back there, I say, ‘I don’t care about my life.’ Every time,” he said.

“Every time, before the ball’s kicked, I say that,” he continued. “It’s something you have or you don’t have. I’ve been doing punt return my whole life. I haven’t seen many guys just randomly start and continue it. It takes a special to look up in the air and have a load of people trying to rip your head off.”

Sure, returning a punt sounds scary, but so does covering a punt when the returner doesn’t care if he lives or dies. I’m sure the Ravens’ gunners will have that quote in the back of their minds every time Hines lines up for a return on Sunday. 

The best of SI

Pool great Jeannette Lee is appreciating the little things after being diagnosed with incurable cancer. ... Lance McCullers Jr. made quick work of the White Sox in Game 1 and established himself as an emerging playoff ace. ... The Lakers are going all in with their pursuit of another title, but will the gamble pay off? ... The Saudi takeover of Newcastle United is shameful for many reasons

Around the sports world

Andy Murray’s wedding ring was apparently stolen after he tied it to his shoes and left them unattended. ... Pete Rose has a new sports gambling podcast and says, “I know how it looks.” ... Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin defended his decision to send Aaron Judge in the wild-card game and dismissed Alex Rodriguez’s criticism of the move.

A straight steal of home in a playoff game takes guts

Aussie Michael Dickson is the perfect guy to pull off a double punt

Fingers aren’t supposed to look like that

That isn’t the first time the Seahawks’ mascot has landed on somebody’s head

This guy is the most likable non-star in the big leagues

Rondo doesn’t look happy to be reminded of how old he is

Those are fighting words in Baltimore

Not sports

A 16th-century plate found in a drawer sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.7 million. ... A suspected robber was arrested after allegedly trying to hold up the same branch the next day. ... Diners in Thailand are flocking to a flooded restaurant where the water is so high their chairs are nearly submerged.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

