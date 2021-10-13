La Russa Rips Astros For ‘Character Shortage’ After Loss

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a strange complaint from the manager of the White Sox, the first goal in Kraken history and more.

There’s no way this was intentional, right?

White Sox manager Tony La Russa didn’t go away quietly after Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday.

The Astros blew out the Sox in Game 4, 10–1, to advance to their fifth straight ALCS. The game wasn’t close, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t fireworks. In the bottom of the eighth, with Houston up 7–1, Kendall Graveman hit White Sox slugger José Abreu on the upper arm with a fastball. La Russa was irate. He stormed out of the dugout and complained to the umpires that it was the second time in as many games that Abreu had been hit by a pitch.

Nothing about the pitch, which came on a full count with two outs in the inning, indicated that it was intentional. Why waste six pitches before hitting the guy? And, even if you’re leading by six runs with four outs left, it’s a bad idea to give the opposing team a free baserunner in a playoff game. Plus, Graveman’s control was off during the entire plate appearance. Not a single one of the seven pitches he threw to Abreu caught the zone.

But La Russa was convinced that the Astros were targeting Abreu.

“That stuff there in the eighth inning, it just leaves a bitter taste in your mouth and in my gut,” La Russa told reporters after the game. “That’s just—there’s a character shortage there that they should answer for. Stupid, too. I’ll be interested to see if they admit it. If they don't admit it, then they’re really dishonest.”

La Russa didn’t say why he thought Houston was going after Abreu, but he did say he thought Graveman should have been ejected earlier in the at-bat after throwing two other pitches high and tight.

“It will be a good test of the character and credibility of the winning team because it was intentional,” he said. “I’ll be really curious. They should have the guts to admit that they did it, why they did it, I have no reason to understand. ... That was intentional. I don’t understand why. I don’t understand how they got away with it.”

La Russa isn’t the first member of the White Sox to throw unfounded accusations the Astros’ way during this series. After the White Sox won Game 3 in Chicago, reliever Ryan Tepera insinuated that his team had a bigger advantage away from Minute Maid Park because the Astros have “had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there,” referring, of course, to the sign stealing scandal. Carlos Correa said after Game 4 that Tepera’s comments were “disrespectful words with no facts.”

The best of SI

The NFL needs to release the full results of the investigation into Washington’s workplace culture that led to Jon Gruden’s resignation. ... The Nets had no choice but to give Kyrie Irving an ultimatum. ... 64 reasons to be excited about the college basketball season.

Around the sports world

J.R. Smith got attacked by bees during his college golf debut after stepping on nest. ... Keyshawn Johnson said he always thought his former head coach Jon Gruden was a “fraud” and a “used car salesman.” ... Bad Bunny said he’s watched his WrestleMania match “a hundred times” since his big moment in April. ... Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, is signing with the G-League affiliate of the Jazz, the team his father has an ownership stake in. ... Former Washington GM Bruce Allen’s emails include a message from Adam Schefter asking if he needed to make any changes to an unpublished news story.

Freddie Freeman is a legend

Catch or no catch?

It wasn’t pretty, but here’s the first goal in Kraken history

Who could those sources possibly be?

ESPN made a great feature about bringing back its NHL theme

Looking like another No. 97

Not sports

A Kansas man who lost his wallet 50 years ago got it back after a good samaritan found it and handed it over to the police. ... An elk in Colorado that had a car tire stuck around its neck for four years finally had it removed. ... A sonic boom that rocked homes in New Hampshire over the weekend might have been a meteor exploding.

A good song

