Cedrick Wilson Made a Stunning Throw on a Trick Play

The Cowboys earned a statement win over the Vikings on the road on Sunday night to improve to 6–1. They did it without Dak Prescott, who was out with an ankle injury.

In Prescott’s place was Cooper Rush, who was making his first NFL start. The 27-year-old looked decent enough (24-of-40 for 325 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception) but the most impressive throw by a Dallas player belonged to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

In the third quarter, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up a trick play that called for Rush to throw a backwards pass to Wilson, who was then supposed to find CeeDee Lamb on a crossing route. Vikings defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum wasn’t fooled, though, and pressured Wilson before he could make the throw.

But that was no problem for Wilson, a former high school quarterback. He rolled to his right and, in mid stride, delivered a perfect spiral right on the money that Lamb caught for a 35-yard gain.

That’s a really impressive throw for a guy who doesn’t have to throw the ball often. Wilson hit his receiver perfectly in stride, nearly 40 yards down the field, while being chased from behind. There are plenty of good quarterbacks who struggle to make throws on the run and Wilson was able to do it with ease.

Even more incredibly, he did it without gripping the laces.

Wilson, whose father is Super Bowl champion receiver Cedrick Wilson Sr., was an all-state quarterback at White Station High School in Memphis but converted to wide receiver in college. He played two years in junior college before transferring to Boise State, where he threw five passes on trick plays. This was the third time he was called on to pass in the NFL.

Wilson’s biggest play of the night was a 73-yard touchdown catch earlier in the same quarter. He got behind the defense and caught a good pass by Rush for an easy score.

Wilson is enjoying a breakout season this year. After spending his rookie year on injured reserve and playing only sparingly in 2019, Wilson already has as many catches this year as he did in 2020 (17). And now that we know he can fire bullets on the run like Kyler Murray, maybe the Cowboys should put the ball in his hands more often.

Endangered female California condors can reproduce without mating, according to a new study.

