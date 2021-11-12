Dolphins Lineman Robert Hunt Breaks Down His Viral Catch

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: the best ‘Thursday Night Football’ play that didn’t count, an amazing college hoops buzzer beater and more.

It didn’t count, but we’ll never forget it

Thursday night’s Dolphins–Ravens game was your typical Thursday Night Football game: sloppy, low-scoring and anti-climactic. There was one exciting play, though—from the most unlikely source.

Early in the fourth quarter, with Miami up 6–3, the Dolphins ran a screen pass on third-and-goal from the 6. The pass was supposed to go to running back Myles Gaskin. Instead, for reasons that remain unclear, it was caught by Robert Hunt—the 6' 6", 327-pound right guard.

But Hunt looked like a perfectly adept ball carrier as he juked a defender and dove into the end zone, extending the ball over the goal line as he was flipped upside down.

There was only one problem: As anyone who watches football knows, Hunt isn’t allowed to do that. He was an ineligible receiver and thus was flagged for illegal touching, which backed the Dolphins up five yards.

Patrick Mahomes had the same reaction as everyone else watching.

Miami, which had been set up with a first-and-goal from the 1 after a pass interference penalty in the end zone, ended up having to settle for a field goal on the drive. But the Dolphins won the game, so Hunt’s play looks slightly less boneheaded and he was all smiles while discussing it on NFL Network after the game.

“After I saw the ball, I didn’t want it to get intercepted so I grabbed it and took off running with it,” he said. “I was trying to win, at that point. Even though it didn’t count, it didn’t click in my head that it didn’t count. I just tried to score.”

Hunt said he “played a little receiver/tight end” in high school, which explains why he looked so comfortable with the ball in his hands. He was maybe a little too comfortable, in fact. Asked by fellow lineman Joe Thomas if the thought ever crossed his mind that his efforts might be in vain, Hunt said he was only thinking about one thing.

“I was just trying to get in the end zone, man,” he said. “I ain’t gonna lie to you. I was just trying to get into the end zone.”

Hunt’s play might not have counted, but it’ll live on forever on the internet—and also, apparently, in the Dolphins’ facility. The team posted a video on Twitter showing the door of an elevator in the building covered in a blown-up photo of Hunt’s dive.

The play occurred just before 11 p.m. local time and the team posted the video at 8 a.m., which means, assuming the video is real (and it looks like it is), somebody stayed up very late or got up very early to make it happen.

The Dolphins already use defensive lineman Christian Wilkins in a fullback role in goal line situations, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to see Hunt line up as an eligible receiver at some point in the future. And that’s something every football fan surely wants to see.

The best of SI

Six NFL teams that should improve in the second half. ... College football’s relentless coach churn isn’t sparing assistants. ... The Raptors were a disaster last year but they’ve dramatically improved their offensive rebounding, while somehow also limiting transition opportunities.

Around the sports world

John Harbaugh took full responsibility for the Ravens’ anemic in their 22–10 loss. ... Deion Sanders is reportedly a candidate for the head coaching job at TCU. ... Mike Leach put out an open call to Mississippi State students who might be interested in kicking for the Bulldogs and got over 40 responses.

Michael Vick used to play Madden as a pocket passer

Fred VanVleet did the “Big Balls” dance after a clutch three against the Sixers—who have Sam Cassell on the bench as an assistant coach

Big brawl in the Canadiens–Flames game

One way or another, this quote will end up on the back page of the New York tabloids on Monday morning

Cash those checks, Chase

Matt Barkley is still in the NFL!

I’m sure players are jazzed about having a computer determine their pay

Not sports

Michigan’s attorney general apologized for getting drunk at a tailgate before the Michigan–Michigan State game. ... A new lawsuit against Subway claims its tuna contains chicken, pork and cattle DNA. ... A 520-year-old coin discovered in Newfoundland may be the oldest English coin unearthed in Canada. ... Prosecutors used plant DNA as evidence in a federal criminal case for the first time.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.