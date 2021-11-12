You Have to Listen to NBA Broadcaster Lose His Mind Calling 'Fight'

1. During the Pacers’ 111–100 win against the Jazz last night, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Indiana’s Myles Turner had, shall we say, an altercation.

Before we get into the altercation, I want you to just listen to the radio call from Jazz radio play-by-play man David Locke. Please hit play on the video below now:

To recap Locke’s call:

“RUDY GOBERT AND MYLES TURNER IN A FIGHT! RUDY GOBERT AND MYLES TURNER IN A FIGHT! THEY’RE TIED UP WRESTLING! THEY’VE BEEN DIVIDED BY SECURITY! SECURITY HAS SPRINTED OVER TO THE SIDE!”

Locke later added, THAT WAS A FULL-ON, TWO MAN-ON-MAN WRESTLING MATCH RIGHT THERE!

Now, I’d like you to watch what actually took place.

That was not a fight. That was not a brawl. That was not a fracas.

It was a tussle with some dancing and some bodies running around.

Twitter was quick to summarize the “fight.”

However, if you were listening to the local Jazz radio feed, you would’ve thought what took place between Gobert and Turner was the Malice in the Palace II.

Locke went full Jim Ross and it was hysterical.

I especially enjoyed Locke’s focus on a “security guard” breaking things up.

Here’s how that looked:

The job of a radio broadcaster is to be as descriptive as possible. You can’t accuse Locke for not providing details of the dust-up. Granted, they were a tad embellished, but we appreciate the enthusiasm.

2. I was able to watch the first three episodes of ESPN+'s upcoming 10-part docuseries, Man in the Arena on Tom Brady, which drops on Nov. 16.

I don't know what happens in the other seven episodes, but after seeing three my main takeaway is that this is much more a series about the Patriots than Tom Brady. People such as Willie McGinest and Rodney Harrison seem to get as much screen time as Brady.

If you're a New England fan, this is basically porn for you. If you're not a Patriots fan, I'm not sure you're going to be all in on this series.

I was looking forward to learning some new things about Brady, but that did not happen in the first three episodes.

3. We were fortunate enough to be treated by another "Wall Streeters" segment with Jared and Trent on Friday's Good Morning Football.

4. I always enjoy it when someone calls out their bosses publicly for some reason, so I really appreciated this clip of Jim Rome's taking shots at the CBS Sports Network higher-ups for preempting his show yesterday for swimming.

5. Very interesting stuff from Shaq here on why he went with Turner over ESPN when he began his broadcasting career.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 77th birthday to recent SI Media Podcast guest Al Michaels.

As I've said before, lest anyone think it's Miracle on Ice, this will always be the greatest moment of Al's illustrious career.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.