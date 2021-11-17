Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
WWE's Becky Lynch + The Ringer's Kevin Clark | SI Media Podcast
WWE's Becky Lynch + The Ringer's Kevin Clark | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

The Most Entertaining Wrestler of All Time Made His Debut 25 Years Ago Today: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:

1. Nov. 17, 1996. Madison Square Garden. The Survivor Series.

A young man then known as Rocky Maivia made his WWE debut. As he made his way to the ring, broadcaster Jim Ross said, “Now there is gonna be the man, right there. That’s blue chip, right there.”

There were some growing pains in the early part of Maivia’s career; fans would often chant “Die, Rocky, Die.” But once he transformed into The Rock, he became “the man.”

Of course, The Rock is now movie star Dwayne Johnson, but since this is the anniversary of his WWE debut, we’re going to focus on some of the greatest moments The People’s Champion gave us during his run as a wrestler.

With the Brahma Bull, it was all about the promos. Nobody has ever worked the mic and the crowd better in the history of professional wrestling.

Exhibit A: The Rock imitates Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, HHH and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Exhibit B: The Rock keeps a hilarious promo with The Coach going despite dealing with a broken microphone..

Exhibit C: The Rock pushes the envelope as far as he can as he flirts with Lillian Garcia.

Another staple that made The Rock what he is today were his concerts. When he had a guitar in his hand, it was always magic.

Exhibit A: The Rock sings about John Cena:

Exhibit B: The Rock sings about Stone Cold:

SI Recommends

Exhibit C: The Rock sings about Vickie Guerrero:

With The Rock leaving the WWE for Hollywood, his periodic returns have generated some of the biggest pops in wrestling history.

Exhibit A: 2004

Exhibit B: 2014

Exhibit C: 2019

We end this tribute to the Brahma Bull with what might be his greatest WWE segment ever: Ending Vince McMahon’s “Kiss My Ass Club.”

Happy 25th Anniversary to the man who will always be The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

2. ESPN2's ManningCast this past week for Rams at Niners generated its lowest viewership since its debut episode.

The overall ManningCast viewers for the season:

Week 1: 800,000
Week 2: 1.85 million
Week 3: 1.89 million
Week 7: 1.60 million
Week 8: 1.95 million
Week 10: 1.55 million

3. Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal played a very entertaining game, called The Big Shill, last night in which Smith and Barkley had to guess whether a product endorsed by Shaq was real or fake. 

4. Heat star Jimmy Butler proves in this video that Ed Sheeran is the perfect artist to listen to when making a latte or cappuccino.

5. This would've been horrible. According to a new book, The Office came very, very close to having Roy interrupt Pam and Jim's wedding. Click the tweet below for full details on the terrible idea.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is WWE superstar Becky Lynch, who talks about her real-life heat with her Survivor Series opponent, Charlotte Flair. Lynch also discussed her return to wrestling after having a baby, balancing work and motherhood, the positive and negative reaction she got during her SummerSlam return and much more.

Following Lynch, The Ringer's Kevin Clark joins the podcast to talk about a wide variety of NFL topics including Aaron Rodgers, the taunting rule, the ManningCast, Bill Belichick's genius, the Chiefs' struggles and much more.

The show closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment featuring WFAN and SNY's Sal Licata. You can get the full story behind my recent Instagram joke gone wrong, the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, avoiding spoilers and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Danny DeVito's 77th birthday. If you've never watched Taxi, do yourself a favor and binge it. It's one of the most underrated sitcoms of all time, and DeVito was off-the-charts good in it.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Sent Home by Ravens Due to Illness

He'll miss Wednesday's practice ahead of Ravens-Bears.

Denmark-Training-World-Cup
Soccer

Denmark to Wear Shirts With Human Rights Messages in Qatar

Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the country for the 2022 World Cup.

mailbag-mac-jones-rookie-quarterback
Play
Betting

Week 11 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Patriots vs. Falcons

From Mac Jones to Kyle Pitts, which player props will cash as the Patriots take on the Falcons in prime time?

Baker Mayfield on the Browns bench.
NFL

Mayfield Gives Injury Update, Talks Mental Toll

Mayfield said that this was the most beat up he's ever been.

kirby-smart-georgia
College Football

Audio Leaks of Smart's Explicit Halftime Rant vs. Florida

Kirby Smart didn't hold back with Georgia up 24-0 at the half.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Patriots vs. Falcons

The Falcons host the Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 11. Get the latest betting insight.

mike-tyson
Boxing

Mike Tyson Says He 'Died' From Smoking Psychedelic Toad Venom

Iron Mike said that the Sonoran Desert Toad has changed the way he looks at the world.

Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB

Thor Gets a Halo... Now What?

Noah Syndergaard alone won't stop the Angels pitching staff from sinking yet again.