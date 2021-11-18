Fourth-Grader Shows Off Impressive QB Skills in Viral Video
An entire industry has launched around developing the skills of young quarterbacks, with individual trainers, academies, and year-round seven-on-seven leagues popping up. As a result, young quarterbacks seem more refined than they were years ago.
On Tuesday, SportsCenter posted a video of fourth-grader Sam Holcomb going through passing drills. For a player that young, he has an absolute cannon and some impressive footwork.
Even NFL quarterbacks took notice. Responding to a joking tweet that called Holcomb a rehabbing Zach Wilson, the Jets QB got in on the fun.
Obviously there's a long time to go before Holcomb is getting real looks from colleges, but he continues to impress. The video shared by SportsCenter was posted to Instagram by a quarterback development company in Illinois called Next Level Athletix two days ago.
It's still far too early to know if he'll develop into a national quarterback recruit, but we're starting to see more and more young quarterbacks making throws that are traditionally reserved for elite players.
Editor’s note: Holcomb was originally misidentified as another player. SI regrets the error.
