NBC Sports Boston took NBA Twitter by storm on Saturday night when it trolled the Lakers and Russell Westbrook after the Celtics' 130-108 win in LeBron James's return from injury.

During an interview with former Lakers guard Dennis Schröder, NBC Sports Boston chose to get creative with the TV chyron. Instead of accompanying the interview with game stats or the usual tidbits, the broadcast stole the show by taking a shot at the Celtics' longtime enemies.

"Y'all paying Russ $44 million lol," the caption read.

Against his former team, Schröder had himself a night with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists despite being an injury doubt coming into the game. Meanwhile, Westbrook, who joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade in July, finished with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.

While the Lakers are on the hook for $44 million this season and $47 million next season before Westbrook's contract ends, Schröder has also been ridiculed for his own contract.

The German international infamously joined the Celtics over the summer on a one-year deal worth $5.9 million after reportedly turning down a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Lakers.

The Celtics will head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Dec. 7, meaning there will be plenty of time for the two sides to think up their next moves.

