Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

NBC Sports Boston Takes Shot At Russell Westbrook on TV Chyron After Lakers Loss

Author:

NBC Sports Boston took NBA Twitter by storm on Saturday night when it trolled the Lakers and Russell Westbrook after the Celtics' 130-108 win in LeBron James's return from injury.

During an interview with former Lakers guard Dennis Schröder, NBC Sports Boston chose to get creative with the TV chyron. Instead of accompanying the interview with game stats or the usual tidbits, the broadcast stole the show by taking a shot at the Celtics' longtime enemies.

"Y'all paying Russ $44 million lol," the caption read. 

Against his former team, Schröder had himself a night with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists despite being an injury doubt coming into the game. Meanwhile, Westbrook, who joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade in July, finished with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.

SI Recommends

While the Lakers are on the hook for $44 million this season and $47 million next season before Westbrook's contract ends, Schröder has also been ridiculed for his own contract. 

The German international infamously joined the Celtics over the summer on a one-year deal worth $5.9 million after reportedly turning down a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Lakers. 

The Celtics will head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Dec. 7, meaning there will be plenty of time for the two sides to think up their next moves. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ben-roethlisberger
NFL

Roethlisberger Expected to Start vs. Chargers

The Steelers have activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list after last week's positive test.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral vs. Kentucky
College Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Announces Saturday Is His Final Home Game

The star-signal caller appears to be headed to the NFL.

brian kelly
College Football

Report: Brian Kelly Will Return to Notre Dame Next Season

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend.

Fantasy Football: Christian Kirk Week 11
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Christian Kirk will need to step up in a divisional matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle is getting better every week and could go off in a big way vs. the Jets.

deion-sanders
Extra Mustard

Video: Deion Sanders Gives Emotional Speech About Young Dolph

The Jackson State coach gave an emotional speech about the shooting death of the up-and-coming rapper.

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Extra Mustard

Bryce Harper’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post After His MVP win

Harper batted .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in his third season with the Phillies.

Ole miss Helmet
College

Ole Miss Breaks Ground on Post-Alston Ruling 'Extra Benefits'

The Rebels are the first to take advantage of the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing schools to hand down payments for academic achievements.