Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UCLA's Thompson-Robinson Handed Unsportsmanlike Conduct For Signing Autograph

Author:

College football players get handed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for a variety of reasons, ranging from fights to celebrations. But what about signing autographs?

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson celebrated his first rushing touchdown of the day, lofting the Bruins 28–10 over USC, by signing a fan's hat. The referee quickly tried to guide him away, but the quarterback was set on finishing his signature. 

Cue the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. 

SI Recommends

USC quickly answered with a touchdown of its own, narrowing UCLA's lead to 28-17 going into halftime. Thompson-Robinson had a solid first half, going 10 of 16 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns. 

But the highlight of his half came on his, well, signature play. That fan will think it's worth the 15 yards.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ogs
Soccer

Report: Manchester United Dismisses Ole Gunnar Solskajer

After a 4–1 loss to Watford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United to only four wins in its last 13 matches.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
College Football

Ohio State Crushes MSU to Roll Into 'The Game'

With college football's best offense, the Buckeyes are making the Oregon loss feel like a distant memory.

Mel Tucker with the Spartans.
Extra Mustard

Twitter Erupts With Mel Tucker Jokes After Ohio State Blowout

Michigan State is reportedly planning on signing Tucker to a record-breaking extension, but after being embarrassed by Ohio State, Twitter couldn't help but laugh.

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) waits for a serve during her match against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

Peng Shuai Purportedly in Video From State-Run Chinese Media

This is not the first time that a state-affiliated Chinese media outlet has released information about the missing tennis star.

cj-stroud
College Football

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to C.J. Stroud's Dominant First Half

The Ohio State quarterback threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns on 29-for-31 passing in the first half against No. 7 Michigan State.

Lionel Messi scores for PSG
Soccer

Messi Scores Beauty for First Ligue 1 Goal With PSG

Lionel Messi is finally on the board for PSG in league play, breaking through with a great goal vs. Nantes.

o-hara
Soccer

Spirit Win First NWSL Title on O'Hara's Extra-Time Goal

Kelley O'Hara proved the hero for Washington with her extra-time goal in a win over Chicago.

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touch down with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Ohio State Embarrasses MSU in Building 49–0 Halftime Lead

C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns in the first half.