Ohio State football took the air out of what had been a very excited week for Michigan State, with a huge 56–7 win on Saturday. LeBron James was very fired up as the game wound down, and had to let his friend Draymond Green hear about it.

Green was a superstar at Michigan State from 2008–12, before becoming a defensive standout for the Golden State dynasty. James skipped college hoops, but remains close to his home state programs, especially the Ohio State football and basketball teams.

As the Buckeyes took it to the Spartans on the gridiron, James just had to chirp Green on Twitter.

To Green's credit, he took it in stride. "Go F------ GREEN baby! Damn this s--- hurt hahaha," he responded via quote tweet.

The game took place just days after Michigan State coach Mel Tucker appeared on Green's YouTube show, amid reports that he was set to sign a massive new deal with the program.

"I came here and I made it clear in my initial press conference that I thought Michigan State was a destination job and not a stepping stone," Tucker told Green.

"This is where I started my career in 1997 as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban. Michigan State's a special place for me, so it was never my intention to come here and just pass through," he added. "I believe we're building something special here, and I've had tremendous support to do that, and we're on the right track," he continued.

A nearly 50-point blowout loss to Ohio State was certainly not what anyone in East Lansing wanted after the contract news, and James was far from the only person to crack jokes at Michigan State's expense.

