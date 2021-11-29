Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
'Traitor' Signs Spotted on Oklahoma's Campus After Lincoln Riley's Departure for USC

Author:

Oklahoma fans have not taken kindly to Lincoln Riley's shock departure for USC and they're making it known at different points across campus. 

According to KWTV's News 9, an Oklahoma City CBS affiliate, banners with the word "Traitor" were posted at landmarks across the Oklahoma campus, including at the entrance to the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The banners reportedly appeared within hours of when the news broke announcing Riley's departure.

Riley led the Sooners to a 55–10 record four straight Big 12 titles, a streak that was ended by Oklahoma's loss to rival Oklahoma State on Saturday. 

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration had made a deep commitment to winning," Riley said in a statement on Sunday. "I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it."

The Sooners have already seen the effect of Riley's exit with five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson announcing that he's de-committing from Oklahoma, specifically citing Riley's absence.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will reportedly coach the team for its upcoming bowl game, per The Athletic.

