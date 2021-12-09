Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
CC Sabathia Has NSFW Response to Clint Frazier's Recent Tweets

Author:

Clint Frazier didn't shy away from revealing how he feels about leaving the Yankees this offseason. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of himself in a Cubs uniform and jokingly wrote "leaving my razor at home." 

Frazier also announced that he'll continue to wear No. 77, tweeting "I requested No. 7 but unfortunately it was taken, marking that as the first time I ever asked for that number."

If these comments didn't make it clear enough that Frazier is ready for a fresh start, his response to one particular follower's tweet should do the trick. 

After a fan told Frazier they're glad he's no longer on the Yankees, he replied, "So am I." 

Former Yankees ace CC Sabathia discussed Frazier's recent tweets on his R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco. The former Cy Young winner is apparently tired of hearing about Frazier. 

"If I see another Clint Frazier story I’m gonna punch somebody in the f--king face," Sabathia said. "S--t is ridiculous. That kid played 15 games in the f--king big leagues. Get the f--k out of here with all these stupid a-- f--king stories." 

Ruocco didn't have a harsh message for Frazier like Sabathia did, but he did sound surprised by the outfielder's comments. 

"I have to say, it's not like this guy wasn't given a chance," Ruocco said. "You know what I'm saying? Good luck to him."  

Sabathia wasn't done commenting on Frazier's move to the Cubs, saying "It's not worth talking about." 

Frazier appeared in 228 games for the Yankees over the course of his five-year stint with the franchise, hitting .239/.327/.434 with 29 home runs and 97 RBIs.

