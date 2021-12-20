When Tom Brady trashed his tablet in a 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday, the running joke on social media was that it was the star's best throw of the night.

And while the seven-time Super Bowl winner was shut out for the first time in 15 years, he instantly became enshrined in the Hall of Memes with his best impression of teammate Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Spike.

The incident occurred after Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter with the Buccaneers looking to stage a comeback against their division rivals. Immediately following the interception, the three-time NFL MVP had a few choice (and unpublishable) words for Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Upon returning to the sideline, Brady continued to unwind, releasing his fury on the most available item: a Microsoft Surface tablet. In his viral tablet toss, Brady joined esteemed company in former coach Bill Belichick and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

But in true GOAT fashion, Brady's toss likely takes the cake.

