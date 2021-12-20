Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Goes Viral for Throwing Tablet After Interception vs. Saints

Author:

When Tom Brady trashed his tablet in a 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday, the running joke on social media was that it was the star's best throw of the night. 

And while the seven-time Super Bowl winner was shut out for the first time in 15 years, he instantly became enshrined in the Hall of Memes with his best impression of teammate Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Spike. 

The incident occurred after Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter with the Buccaneers looking to stage a comeback against their division rivals. Immediately following the interception, the three-time NFL MVP had a few choice (and unpublishable) words for Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

SI Recommends

Upon returning to the sideline, Brady continued to unwind, releasing his fury on the most available item: a Microsoft Surface tablet. In his viral tablet toss, Brady joined esteemed company in former coach Bill Belichick and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

But in true GOAT fashion, Brady's toss likely takes the cake.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

Texas A&M Overtakes Alabama for Top Class Following Early Signing Period

Aggies Added No. 1 cornerback Denver Harris over the weekend

Baker Mayfield with his helmet off at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum Remain Out With COVID-19

The two Cleveland quarterbacks did not test out of COVID-19 protocols ahead of Monday's game.

Anthony Davis ahead of a game with the Timberwolves.
NBA

AD Said He Heard 'Something Pop' When Sustaining Recent Knee Injury

Davis will miss at least four weeks due to the injury.

LaMelo Ball
Play
Sportsperson

‘That’s Melo. He’s Made the Difference.’

An NBA franchise desperate for a face found one in a globetrotting, teenage point guard, whose pizzazz as a passer has transformed the Hornets into a hot ticket.

Bill Belichick on the sideline during a Monday Night Football win over the Bills in Buffalo
NFL

Belichick Apologizes to Media for Press Conference

Belichick was pretty curt with members of the media after the Patriots' 27–17 loss.

Tom Brady fumbles the ball against the Saints
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Tells Saints Coach ‘Go F--- Yourself’ After Pick

Dennis Allen became the target of his frustration after a back-breaking interception.

chris_wormley
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 IDP Waiver Wire Report

It's not too late to find key defensive players for your fantasy playoff run.

Urban Meyer hunches over in a game.
NFL

Source: Cracks Between Meyer and Staff Showed After Jags’ First Preseason Game

New reporting Monday details internal conflict within the Jaguars following their preseason debut.