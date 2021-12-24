With the holiday season in full swing, 49ers tight end George Kittle made one kid’s birthday wish a dream come true true.

While waiting for San Fransisco's matchup with the Titans to kick off on Thursday, a young boy—who recently turned eight years old on Dec. 5—wanted nothing more than to meet the three-time Pro Bowler.

Kittle, who was jogging the down the sideline pregame, not only stopped to meet the young 49ers fan but gave him a pair of his gloves.

The fan was in shock and full of emotion after the brief exchange.

While the young fan will surely go home happy, Kittle hopes to help San Francisco (8–6) defeat Tennessee (9–5) and give the 49ers their third consecutive win. Currently, San Francisco sits in the sixth spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Kittle has recorded 425 receiving yards over the 49ers last there games, tied with Raiders tight end Darren Waller for the most in a three-game span by a tight end in the Super Bowl era.

