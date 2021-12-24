Just two days after Wyoming defeated Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the program released a statement regarding its quarterback situation.

With quarterback Sean Chambers entering the transfer portal, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in need of some reinforcements.

On Friday afternoon, Bohl announced in a statement that Wyoming will try to add a quarterback to its roster for the 2022 season via the transfer portal or junior college.

"The college football landscape is changing with the one-time transfer rule and NIL," Bohl said in the statement. "Our staff anticipated this movement and have a clear vision to navigate these uncharted waters. After a successful early signing day, Cowboy Football will address the need to sign a quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to come in and make an impact on our program. We've seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we're excited for the next chapter of Cowboy Football."

Wyoming's coaching staff has plenty of time to figure out its depth chart for the 2022 season. However, it's unclear if this statement will actually attract any of the quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

