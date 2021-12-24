Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wyoming Football Releases Bizarre Statement Regarding 2022 QB Situation

Author:

Just two days after Wyoming defeated Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the program released a statement regarding its quarterback situation.

With quarterback Sean Chambers entering the transfer portal, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in need of some reinforcements.

On Friday afternoon, Bohl announced in a statement that Wyoming will try to add a quarterback to its roster for the 2022 season via the transfer portal or junior college.

SI Recommends

"The college football landscape is changing with the one-time transfer rule and NIL," Bohl said in the statement. "Our staff anticipated this movement and have a clear vision to navigate these uncharted waters. After a successful early signing day, Cowboy Football will address the need to sign a quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to come in and make an impact on our program. We've seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we're excited for the next chapter of Cowboy Football."

Wyoming's coaching staff has plenty of time to figure out its depth chart for the 2022 season. However, it's unclear if this statement will actually attract any of the quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

College Football Playoff national championship field
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Prediction for CFP

He's not picking Alabama to win the national title.

Deshaun Watson warming up with the Texans.
NFL

Browns Could 'Be a Player' for Deshaun Watson

He is still embroiled in the legal situation stemming from accusations by more than 20 women.

GENERAL_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Team Defenses

The Eagles have a plus matchup against an ineffective Giants offense.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes is atop the QB rankings as the Chiefs host the Steelers in Week 16.

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Extra Mustard

Cardinals Address Loss to Lions in Holiday Video

Last Sunday, Detroit shocked the NFL world with its 30–12 victory.

aaron-rodgers-aj-dillon-green-bay-packers
NFL

There Are Two Games on the NFL’s Christmas Day Schedule

Fans are in for a treat Christmas Day.

WR_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins should rebound in Week 16 vs. the generous Ravens' secondary.

GENERAL_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

Jake Elliott is on fire for the Eagles and looks to have a productive matchup upcoming vs. the Giants.