Michigan Fans Broke Out the Surrender Cobras Before Halftime vs. Georgia
It’s not easy watching your team get blown out, especially on the game’s biggest stage. But there comes a moment when hope leaves the soul of even the most loyal fans. And for those wearing Maize and Blue on Friday night at the Orange Bowl, that moment came early.
Georgia dominated in the first half against Michigan in the College Football Playoff, opening up a 17–0 lead early in the second quarter. It wasn’t until the Bulldogs scored just before the halftime whistle—followed by an interception on Michigan’s first play of the next drive—when Wolverines fans began to sense the writing on the wall.
Georgia out-gained Michigan 330 to 101 in the first half, with most of the damage coming through the air. Stetson Bennett completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ defense was stout up front, limiting Michigan to 29 yards on the ground.
The old cliché says that it ain’t over until it’s over. Judging by the looks on the faces of Michigan stands at the scene, those timeless words are being put to the test in Miami.
