January 5, 2022
NFL
Back to the Futures: Super Bowl and NFL Awards
Tom Brady Signed an Interception Ball for the First and Last Time

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a Jets rookie gets an invaluable souvenir, Cale Makar delivers a goal of the year candidate and more.

That’ll be on his mantle forever

Jets rookie Brandin Echols got the souvenir of a lifetime in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

In the final minute of the first half, Echols picked off a pass from Tom Brady after a miscommunication with receiver Mike Evans. The interception and ensuing 30-yard return allowed New York to kick a last-second field goal and extend its halftime lead to 17–10.

After the game (which the Bucs won on Brady’s 33-yard touchdown strike to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left), Echols chased down Brady in the handshake scrum. He handed the legend a marker and the interception ball and asked Brady to sign it for him.

That’s the sort of priceless piece of memorabilia that Echols will be showing off to his grandkids decades from now, and sounds like it’ll truly be a one-of-a-kind item. Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast that he doesn’t plan on signing any more interception balls.

“What a nice guy. Young player,” Brady said of the 24-year-old Echols, who was born two days before No. 5 Michigan beat No. 15 Iowa in 1997, with sophomore Tom Brady backing up Brian Griese. “It was kind of flattering. It’s not often I sign an interception ball. I think it’s the first time.

“I don’t necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that. So that’s the last time I’m going to do that. I know it’s the season of giving—I don’t plan on giving any more gifts to people. It’s much better to receive than give from my standpoint as a quarterback.”

Brady may not want to autograph any mistakes in the future, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh thought it was a nice gesture for him to hook Echols up with a memorable keepsake.

SI Recommends

“It’s a little ballsy by the rookie to do it, right?” Saleh said Monday. “But I think it speaks volumes about Tom Brady and his character. Major competitor—for him to sign the ball, I think it speaks volumes to him. I don’t care what anyone says, he picked off Tom—that’s a childhood dream. That’s one of the greatest of all time and for Tom to humor him with the autograph and to do that for him, I think was pretty cool on his part.”

The best of SI

Ranking the remaining options for Washington’s new team name. ... The Rockets should send disgruntled players Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood packing in a much-needed culture reset. ... WWE’s top full-time performer tested positive for COVID-19 and it had a ripple effect all the way to April’s WrestleMania.

Around the sports world

Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the Washington Football Team asking what is being done to address the railing collapse that injured fans on Sunday. ... Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who went into cardiac arrest during the European Championships, hopes to play at this year’s World Cup. ... One MVP voter says he won’t put Aaron Rodgers on his ballot because he’s a “bad guy.” ... Former Washington coach Jay Gruden says the team never should have changed its name

How is this a jump ball?

Incredible individual effort by Cale Makar to win the game in OT

Is this another example of Brian Kelly failing to deliver a joke?

The sideline must have really been letting him hear it

Swaggy P is one of a kind

If the Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday, the Chargers and Raiders can both make the playoffs if they tie on SNF. But Brandon Staley would rather lose than tie on purpose. 

Discord in the Cardinals’ locker room

Not sports

Marvel movies made up 30% of all box office sales in 2021. ... A new law in France requires car commercials to tell people to walk or bike instead. ... Belgian government employees are now legally allowed to ignore their bosses after work hours.

A good song

