ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has been the face and voice of college basketball for more than 40 years. As Vitale continues his fight with cancer, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared an uplifting message for him in a video on Thursday that is sure to leave you inspired.

“All of us here at the Bucs, my teammates are thinking about you as you go through this really tough fight,” Brady said in the video. “For many decades, you have inspired us and so many others as you've championed the fight year after year against cancer and it’s our turn to help you.

“We all got your back. Our prayers are with you and we know you are going to get through it like you’ve always have, a champion. ...We always feel your presence and your passion. And, you are with us every game. We love you man, take care.”

On Dec. 29, Vitale announced that he would be taking an extended break from ESPN as doctors told him that he had pre-cancerous Dysplasia on his vocal cords and that he needed to rest them.

While Vitale was heartbroken that he would have to step away from games, he plans to come back when he is 100% healthy. He began broadcasting in 1979 after previously serving as a coach at the University of Detroit for four seasons and the Pistons for a little over a year.

Vitale, 82, called his first game of the 2021-22 season—then No. 1 Gonzaga against then No. 2 UCLA—on Nov. 23. He revealed on Oct. 18 that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and had begun treatment.

Before his announcement, the longtime commentator underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma in August.

