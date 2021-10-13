October 13, 2021
ESPN to Air Monday Night Wild Card Game This Postseason

This postseason ESPN will host a Monday Night Wild Card Game, the company officially announced on Wednesday. The Megacast on ESPN and ABC will be composed of the typical Monday Night Football crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry. 

And the new fan-favorite broadcasters Eli and Peyton Manning will host their Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli simultaneously on ESPN2 and ESPN+. 

ESPN has reached a five-year agreement to present the Monday Night Wild Card game starting Jan. 17, 2022 that will be played at the end of Super Wild Card Weekend. 

The news of the NFL postseason coming to Monday nights was first announced in September but the platform or broadcasters had yet to be announced. Monday Night Football has never seen the postseason before, but the 'Manning Cast' is in the midst of his inaugural season and has already given football fans a fresh new way to watch the NFL while gifting the internet with some solid meme content.

Super Wild Card Weekend is scheduled for Jan. 15-17, 2022 with games starting Saturday at 4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. Sunday's slate will feature games at 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. The Monday night game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET, per the NFL's September announcement. 

