Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Frozen' Movie Star Rips Dolphins for Brian Flores Decision

Fans across the NFL were taken aback when the Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores on Monday. One actor specifically known for his voice weighed in and didn't hold back. 

“In the history of the @MiamiDolphins, there have been some historically dumb and bad moves,” Josh Gad said in the Tweet. “The firing of Brian Flores is perhaps the single worst decision this organization has ever made. This is not only a desperate move, it's a pathetic one. Shame on on [sic] everyone involved.”

Gad, originally from South Florida, is an actor who has primary starred in comedies but is mostly known for being the voice of Olaf in the animated movie series Frozen. 

SI Recommends

The Dolphins finished the season 9–8 after starting 1–7, which is why so many fans were perplexed at the decision. Still, looks like Gad, and Miami's fan base, will not let up. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Dolphins news, head over to All Dolphins. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 18 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 18 betting, including the Colts' epic flop against the Jaguars.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Team Would You Bet to Win Super Bowl LVI?

With the playoff field set, our betting experts reveal which teams they would wager on to win Super Bowl LVI.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early Rankings for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Lots will change, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year.

gus-kirk-ian
Play
Extra Mustard

Nine NFL Broadcasting Thoughts As the Regular Season Comes To a Close

Praise for broadcasters, changes we'd like to see to telecasts and more

Andrew Jennings was an intrepid journalist who uncovered FIFA corruption
Soccer

Andrew Jennings, Journalist Who Exposed FIFA, Dies at 78

Jennings was a groundbreaking investigative journalist who exposed the darker corners of the IOC and FIFA in his distinguished career.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores looks on.
NFL

Brian Flores Shares Statement After Dolphins Firing

Flores was let go after back-to-back winning seasons in Miami.

herbert
Extra Mustard

Justin Herbert's Sideline Quote Goes Viral vs. Raiders

Like many NFL fans, the Chargers quarterback shared his thoughts on a potential tie.

Joe Judge coaching for the Giants.
NFL

Report: Giants Appearing to Be Keeping Joe Judge

He has amassed just a 10–23 record during his two years with the franchise.