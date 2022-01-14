Skip to main content
Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett Surprises Fans While Working Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru

Some Georgia fans received a surprise this week when they arrived at a Raising Cane’s drive-thru on Thursday: national champion Stetson Bennett.

According to a press release, the star quarterback served chicken tenders to hundreds of fans, some ending up in tears of joy when Bennett handed them their food. 

Just three days earlier, the former walk-on threw for two touchdowns and 224 yards as he led the Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980, making Kirby Smart the of Nick Saban’s former Alabama assistants to beat the longtime Tide head coach. 

Get SI's Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Commemorative Issue

Whether or not Bennett will return to Georgia for another season is unknown after he didn’t commit while doing a interview on Good Morning America.

“I’m here to play football for the University of Georgia,” Bennett said. “Once that’s over, whatever my interest will be—which is hard, when you’re playing college football, because you don’t get the internships. You don’t get all that stuff. You don’t get the time off that other students get. But once that is over with—I’m majoring in economics, I’d like to go to law school.

“But for the next year I’m gonna play football. I’ve got a decent amount of years. Hopefully, I live until at least 80. So, we’ll say 60 years to not play football. I’m going to play football this year—we’ll see where. We will see if I can trust the decisions made by the staff, and we will see where I’m going to play. But right now I'm enjoying this national championship and the next part, who knows.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more coverage of Georgia, visit Dawgs Daily.

