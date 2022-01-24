Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Antonio Brown

Watch: Antonio Brown Names the Quarterback He Wants to Play With Next

During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared which quarterback he wants to play with next. 

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said. “Action Jackson. Let's give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Shout out to Lamar Jackson, that's it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

The Ravens quarterback quote-Tweeted the video clip with an emoji that seemingly suggests he wouldn't be opposed to such a union.

Brown has found himself in the NFL's spotlight in recent years not just because of his on-the-field prowess but his off-the-field issues. The last time he was in an NFL game, Brown let his emotions spill onto the field, though. 

SI Recommends

He last played against the Jets in Week 17 when he ended up taking off his helmet, pads and shirt before jogging off the field in the third quarter of the game. Tampa Bay released him shortly after. 

Brown has been signed to the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers over his 12-year career and is looking for his next stop. It remains to be seen if he will get his wish and make a return to the AFC North. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Ravens news, head over to Raven Country

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonio Brown stands up at a Nets game.
Extra Mustard

AB Takes Shots at Arians, Raiders and Former Teammate

Brown covered a lot of ground, posting a meme critical of three teams at once.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu
NFL

Mathieu in Concussion Protocol Ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City’s safety entered the concussion protocol in Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Rob Gronkowski spikes the football.
NFL

Gronk Unsure If He'll Return Next Season

He played 12 games and logged 802 yards thi season, his second-highest total since 2015.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: One Player to Watch for Each Team

Here are the players you should be watching for the second half of the season.

NFL logo
NFL

NFL OT Rules: Stat Reveals Major Advantage in Coin Toss

The overtime rules have faced major criticism, and Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game showed why.

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

Wild Stat Suggests New Era for NFL Quarterbacks

It will be the first time in 13 years without one of these two Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks on conference championship weekend.

Dusan Vlahovic is the hot striker in the transfer market
Soccer

Vlahović Keeps Everyone Guessing Amid Transfer Saga

Where will the Fiorentina star go, and when? He's not tipping his hand.

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Team's Super Bowl Future Odds Are You Betting?

With the conference championships set, we asked our betting experts which team's Super Bowl future odds they are backing.