During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared which quarterback he wants to play with next.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said. “Action Jackson. Let's give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Shout out to Lamar Jackson, that's it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

The Ravens quarterback quote-Tweeted the video clip with an emoji that seemingly suggests he wouldn't be opposed to such a union.

Brown has found himself in the NFL's spotlight in recent years not just because of his on-the-field prowess but his off-the-field issues. The last time he was in an NFL game, Brown let his emotions spill onto the field, though.

He last played against the Jets in Week 17 when he ended up taking off his helmet, pads and shirt before jogging off the field in the third quarter of the game. Tampa Bay released him shortly after.

Brown has been signed to the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers over his 12-year career and is looking for his next stop. It remains to be seen if he will get his wish and make a return to the AFC North.

