Wild Stat Suggests New Era for NFL Quarterbacks

In arguably the wildest playoff weekend in NFL history, there are now, of course, wild statistics reflecting the impact of the playoff games played across the league this past weekend.

One statistic in particular, reflects a potential changing of the guard at the quarterback position in the NFL, as some of the league's youngest quarterbacks emerged to lead their teams to conference championship weekend.

For the first time since 2009, NFL conference championship weekend will not feature either Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, both future Hall of Famers.

While seasoned-veteran Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led his team to the NFC championship game, the three other quarterbacks to advance—Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow—are all still in their first few years as starters in the league.

The success of the young quarterbacks this weekend is even more startling when taking into account Bills quarterback Josh Allen's performance in a losing effort. Allen put on a show in the defeat, throwing for 329 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in his duel with Mahomes and the Chiefs. Allen also added 11 carries for 68 yards on the ground, providing a dual threat that proved difficult for Kansas City to stop, even as they eventually outlasted Buffalo in overtime.

The theoretical changing of the guard at quarterback has the potential to become actual reality if either Rodgers or Brady end up electing to retire. Both quarterbacks were non-committal when questioned about their futures following their respective losses.

"I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," Rodgers said in his postgame comments following the home loss to San Francisco.

Brady wouldn't expand on his future any more than Rodgers in his postgame press availability on Sunday evening saying, "I haven't put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at."

Regardless of the ultimate playing futures of Rodgers and Brady, it is clear that the future is now across the NFL, especially at the quarterback position.

