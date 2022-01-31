Local Kansas City TV Station Tweets Chiefs ‘Were Never Meant to Make it This Far’ After Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of a trip to their third consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday night when they fell to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 27–24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Bengals’ victory clinched the franchise’s first trip to the Super Bowl since January 1989, making it even more impressive that the Chiefs were playing for their third straight trip to the biggest stage in American sports.

At this point, the Chiefs have made trips to the Super Bowl look routine, much like the Patriots did during the 20-year run of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Despite the team built behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, one Kansas City TV station, KMBC9, believes that the franchise was never “meant to make it this far.”

The notion that the Chiefs, a franchise playing for a trip to its third consecutive Super Bowl, is comical.

The tweet was immediately criticized by football fans all over social media, and rightfully so.

Some of the best replies are below:

