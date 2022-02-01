Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cincinnati Public Schools Have Already Canceled Classes the Day After the Super Bowl

The city is Cincinnati his hoping for a celebration on the night of Feb. 13, when the Bengals make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. 

But no matter if the Bengals win or lose to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, students in Cincinnati's public school system will have time to process their reactions. 

The school system announced Monday that “staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!” Of course, if they lose, fans will have the day off to mourn the defeat .

SI Recommends

Per Cincinnati's WCPO, the school system normally schedules a professional development day for the day after the Super Bowl, but the NFL's expanded regular season pushed the league championship back a week. The district said Monday, Feb. 7 will remain a conference day with no school for students.

If the Bengals are able to defeat the Rams, it would mark the first Super Bowl title for the franchise in their history. They had lost each of their first two appearances in the Super Bowl, and if coach Zac Taylor's new tradition is any indication, the city is especially eager to celebrate. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

Maurice Drayton coaching the Packers.
NFL

Report: Packers ST Coordinator Maurice Drayton Won't Return to Team

They had a field goal and punt blocked in their playoff loss to the 49ers.

Jewell Loyd finishing a layup.
Play
WNBA

All-Star Guard Jewell Loyd Reportedly Returning to Storm

She made All-WNBA first-team last season and is looking to replicate that success this year.

op84-850-1-1
NFL

Tom Brady Announces Retirement After 22 Years in NFL: Sports Illustrated’s Complete Coverage

Our look back at the GOAT's historic career and reaction and analysis from his retirement announcement.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft celebrate a Super Bowl title.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Shares Message for Patriots After Retirement

New England wasn't mentioned at all in his statement, but Brady added a post to his Instagram story about his former team.

caleb-williams-oklahoma
College Football

Caleb Williams Shares Hype Video for Transfer to USC

The video included appearances from Reggie Bush, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

greenwood1
Soccer

Man United's Greenwood Questioned on Suspicion of Threats to Kill

The England international was arrested Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault.

alana-nichols-surfing
Olympics

Multisport Paralympian Alana Nichols Advocates for More

She made history as the first woman to win gold at both the Winter and Summer Games. Now, she wants to see the Paralympics grow even more for women.

Tom Brady points while playing for the Buccaneers
Extra Mustard

NFL Teams Troll Tom Brady After Retirement

Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning.