The city is Cincinnati his hoping for a celebration on the night of Feb. 13, when the Bengals make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

But no matter if the Bengals win or lose to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, students in Cincinnati's public school system will have time to process their reactions.

The school system announced Monday that “staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!” Of course, if they lose, fans will have the day off to mourn the defeat .

Per Cincinnati's WCPO, the school system normally schedules a professional development day for the day after the Super Bowl, but the NFL's expanded regular season pushed the league championship back a week. The district said Monday, Feb. 7 will remain a conference day with no school for students.

If the Bengals are able to defeat the Rams, it would mark the first Super Bowl title for the franchise in their history. They had lost each of their first two appearances in the Super Bowl, and if coach Zac Taylor's new tradition is any indication, the city is especially eager to celebrate.

