Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jacked Photo of 2022 Georgia Signee Branson Robinson Goes Viral

Coming off a national championship victory and another excellent recruiting class, Georgia is keeping the momentum rolling into the 2022 football season. 

And with National Signing Day now in the rearview mirror, the focus now is on recruiting and preparation for upcoming spring practice.

This week, however, it's a 2022 running back signee for the Bulldogs that's making waves with his elite physical build. 

Branson Robinson, a 17-year-old running back, committed to Georgia during the early signing period in December. Per DawgNation, he reportedly benches 415 pounds, squats 630 pounds, and deadlifts 715 pounds.

SI Recommends

His reported weight room statistics are nearly unheard of for a teenager, and is a testament to the elite athleticism of some high school prospects these days.

The Bulldogs have had a storied history of running back play, and Robinson could be the future of the position for Georgia football.

More College Football Coverage:

For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, head over to Dawgs Daily.

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How a Bizarre Coaching Cycle Ended; Super Bowl Props Show: The MMQB NFL Podcast

The coaching shuffle concludes. Plus Super Bowl prop bets!

Brady Garoppolo
Extra Mustard

Scott Zolak Thinks the 49ers Should Trade for Tom Brady

The former Patriots QB Zolak believes the 49ers should trade Garoppolo for the rights to the recently-retired Brady.

James Harden with the Nets.
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Nets, 76ers Agree to Harden-Simmons Deal

We're bringing you all the latest rumors, trade news and analysis from around the NBA.

JANUELLE WHITE-100 influential
College

Jaunelle White Has Found Her Perfect Role at Point University

Working her way up through college sports administration, the newly appointed athletic director at the small Christian university has seen her full dreams align.

james-harden-nets-76ers
NBA

Report: 76ers Acquire Harden, Send Simmons to Nets

Daryl Morey pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns' starting five: Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Devin Booker
Play
Betting

Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets: Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Suns

Bets and breakdowns for the Clippers vs. Mavericks and Bucks vs. Suns.

Pat McAfee
Play
Extra Mustard

Pat McAfee Almost Blinded Himself With CBD Cream on Live Radio

The teary host felt the pain of going too far for a radio bit.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012.
Play
Betting

Massive Shift in Betting Odds For Super Bowl LVI's First Halftime Song

A massive shift has taken place regarding Super Bowl LVI's first halftime song, a popular novelty wager for bettors.