Coming off a national championship victory and another excellent recruiting class, Georgia is keeping the momentum rolling into the 2022 football season.

And with National Signing Day now in the rearview mirror, the focus now is on recruiting and preparation for upcoming spring practice.

This week, however, it's a 2022 running back signee for the Bulldogs that's making waves with his elite physical build.

Branson Robinson, a 17-year-old running back, committed to Georgia during the early signing period in December. Per DawgNation, he reportedly benches 415 pounds, squats 630 pounds, and deadlifts 715 pounds.

His reported weight room statistics are nearly unheard of for a teenager, and is a testament to the elite athleticism of some high school prospects these days.

The Bulldogs have had a storied history of running back play, and Robinson could be the future of the position for Georgia football.

