Hall of Famer Joe Montana Joins SI from Radio Row to Talk Tom Brady's Retirement and Pressure on Joe Burrow
Joe Montana Predicts the Bengals Will Win Super Bowl LVI

Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana provided his pick for Super Bowl LVI: the Bengals.

Montana spoke with The Spun about his prediction of Cincinnati winning its first Super Bowl title. He has full faith in quarterback Joe Burrow, who is often compared to Montana

Montana expects the Bengals vs. Rams matchup to be close, finishing with a score of 26–24.

But, Montana admits he‘d be happy with either outcome since it‘ll be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s first Super Bowl appearance as well. 

“I mean I’d love to see Stafford win, you know, just because he’s been through so much,“ Montana said. “To be able to come down here in his first year and get the Rams to the Super Bowl would be cool. You pull for the older guys this time of year. The younger guys have a lot more time to win one.”

Montana is taking the underdog Bengals, per SI Sportsbook‘s line, which has the Rams as a four-point favorite. The over/under is set at 48.5 points, so Montana expects the game to go slightly over with his score prediction.

