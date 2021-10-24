    • October 24, 2021
    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison: 'Let Me Be Me'

    The Bengals crushed the Ravens on Sunday.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Ravens

    Cincinnati is 5-2 and in first place in the AFC following the win.

    Giants legend and NFL analyst Phil Simms compared Burrow to Joe Montana before Sunday's game. The star quarterback was asked about the comparison after the win. 

    “Let’s relax," Burrow said. "Let’s relax with all that. Let me be me.”

    He may not like the comparisons to Montana, but if he continues to play at a high level, then he'll continue to be compared to former NFL greats.

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
