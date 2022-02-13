Joe Burrow is both a man of many nicknames and many looks. Hours before the biggest game of his life, the player whose monikers include “Joe Cool” flashed one of the reasons why he’s emerged as a sports style icon.

Burrow arrived to SoFi Stadium in a black-and-white, Bengals-themed suit, featuring stripes that mirror the style famously displayed on Cincinnati’s helmet. He completed the look with a black, wide-brimmed hat, white Nikes and black sunglasses, exuding the cool demeanor that he’s carried throughout his team’s improbable run to the Super Bowl.

Burrow’s fit was a stark contrast to the look rocked by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, which could best be described as understated.

The 34-year-old Stafford can be forgiven for not jumping at the chance to go toe-to-toe with his fellow quarterback in the style game. Sunday was not the first time this postseason that Burrow drew looks for his fashion sensibilities, as he memorably rocked some Tony Stark-inspired sunglasses following the Bengals’ wild-card round playoff win over the Raiders.

However the game turns out, it’s clear that no moment is too big for the man known as Joe Brrr.

