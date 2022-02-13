As we arrive at another Super Bowl Sunday, it seems a bit odd to prepare for a watching experience that doesn’t involve Tom Brady.

The newly retired quarterback feels the same way.

Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen posted on Instagram asking her followers, “Who's working this weekend?”

Brady replied to the post saying “I wish I was!!" His humorous response has since gone viral.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round, as they lost to the Rams in a 30–27 thriller.

On Feb. 1, Brady announced his retirement from football.

