Tom Brady Announces Retirement After 22 Years in NFL: Sports Illustrated’s Complete Coverage
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday via his Instagram account after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards.
The announcement ended a weekend full of speculation after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington first reported the move.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” the 44-year-old Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Here is a look at Sports Illustrated’s coverage of Brady’s career and retirement announcement:
Feb. 1, 2022: Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL
News and reaction from Tuesday, as the 44-year-old ended days’ worth of speculation around his playing status since the Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs:
News and Reaction:
- Who's Left at Quarterback Now That Brady Has Stepped Away
- Brady Makes No Mention of Belichick, Pats in Retirement Statement
- Magic, Manning Among Those Paying Tribute to Brady
- Coach Bruce Arians, Bucs Congratulate Brady
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Brady
- Pats Owner Robert Kraft Sends Well Wishes to Brady
- NFL Teams Jokingly Troll Brady After His Announcement
- Brady Shares Message to Patriots, Their Fans
SI Recommends
Analysis and Features:
- Greg Bishop: How Tom Brady, the Person and the Process, Made Success Seem Routine
- Conor Orr: The Void, and Opportunity, That Comes With Brady’s Exit
- Fantasy Football: Why Brady Was the All-Time Roster GOAT
Social media: Best reactions from the interwebs
A look at some of the top reactions from throughout the sports world, from athletes to teams:
SI Vault: Tom Brady through the years
SI Vault: Some of our top stories from Brady’s career:
- 2005 Sportsperson of the Year Award: Why Tom Brady Is the Ultimate Teammate
- 2009: ’I Am Pushing Myself ... There Is Nothing I Can’t Do’
- 2012: Tom Brady, As You Forgot Him
- 2017: The Brotherhood of Brady, From Michigan to Now
- 2017: Avocado Ice Cream? Therapeutic PJs? We Take on the TB12 Method.
- 2017: The Zen Winning a Fifth Super Bowl Has Brought Tom Brady
- 2021 Sportsperson of the Year Award: Brady’s Victory Over Time Itself
SI Cover Stories: Brady’s Super Bowl victories:
- Feb. 3, 2002/SB XXXVI: Patriots Stun Rams Behind Their Transformed Coach and Oh-So-Cool Quarterback
- Feb. 1, 2004/SB XXXVIII: Brady, Patriots Fight to the Finish to Beat Carolina
- Feb. 6, 2005/SB XXXIX: Brady, Bill Belichick, Pats Win Third Super Bowl
- Feb. 1, 2015/SB XLIX: Despite Controversies, Patriots, Brady End Title Drought
- Feb. 5, 2017/SB LI: Brady Seals Status As Greatest Quarterback of All Time
- Feb. 3, 2019/SB LIII: With History Hanging in the Air, Brady, New England Win Again
- Feb. 7, 2021/SB LV: Brady Does It Again, This Time With the Bucs
Tom Brady: The Sports Illustrated Covers