Tom Brady Announces Retirement After 22 Years in NFL: Sports Illustrated’s Complete Coverage

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday via his Instagram account after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards.

The announcement ended a weekend full of speculation after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington first reported the move

“I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” the 44-year-old Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Here is a look at Sports Illustrated’s coverage of Brady’s career and retirement announcement:

Feb. 1, 2022: Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL

tom brady (6)

News and reaction from Tuesday, as the 44-year-old ended days’ worth of speculation around his playing status since the Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs:

News and Reaction:

Analysis and Features:

Social media: Best reactions from the interwebs

2014 1116 Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady X15-1-1-1

A look at some of the top reactions from throughout the sports world, from athletes to teams:

SI Vault: Tom Brady through the years

op84-850-1-1

SI Vault: Some of our top stories from Brady’s career:

SI Cover Stories: Brady’s Super Bowl victories:

Tom Brady: The Sports Illustrated Covers

SI121521_CVR
2002 0415 SI cover Tom Brady 001250694
2003 tom brady
25
Gallery
25 Images

