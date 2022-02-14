Skip to main content
Adam Schefter Deletes Bizarre Super Bowl Tweet After Backlash

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the subject of staunch criticism after a post–Super Bowl tweet that went viral shortly after the Rams’ victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

Schefter tweeted out a graphic created by ESPN, which showed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating their victory on the podium. The graphic also depicted former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and current Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry looking on as Stafford and Beckham celebrated.

The image was pretty innocuous, as it depicted former teammates of Stafford and Beckham looking on as the duo celebrated their Super Bowl win.

However, Schefter is receiving criticism for captioning the graphic, “For those who said it couldn’t be done,” as if Manning, Johnson and Landry questioned whether Stafford or Beckham could win a Super Bowl.

Schefter took the tweet down, but the bizarre caption is still garnering headlines today. The screenshot of the post can be found here. 

