Dan Marino is trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

Why, you ask?

Because much like Marino, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lost the Super Bowl in his second season as an NFL starter.

Marino, who is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport, never won a Super Bowl. In fact, his only Super Bowl appearance came in Super Bowl XIX against Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers.

Burrow is one of the league's best quarterbacks in only his second season in the NFL. And while many expect Sunday's loss to the Rams won’t be the only Super Bowl that Burrow ever plays in, it remains an unknown as to whether or not he will ever be back on the big stage.

Burrow and the Bengals will try to pick up the pieces from the loss and move forward to next season. For now, many are wondering if he will face the same fate as Marino, appearing in the Super Bowl in Year 2 and never making it back.

