The Rams closed out a Super Bowl LVI victory with a remarkable, 15-play, 79-yard drive in the fourth quarter to down the Bengals, 23–20, on Sunday night. However, it appears as though officials missed a clear false start penalty on the final Los Angeles possession.

On third down and goal from the Bengals' eight-yard line, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw over the middle to Cooper Kupp. The pass fell incomplete, but Cincinnati was flagged for defensive holding on the play, giving Los Angeles a fresh set of downs to operate with.

But upon a closer look, a number of Rams offensive linemen appeared to move ahead of the snap. Nearly every member of L.A.'s front, save for the center, moved before the ball did, which should've been a false start.

However, no whistle ever came from the officials and the play resulted in defensive holding on the Bengals.

The Rams would take advantage of the missed call just a few plays later when Stafford found Kupp for what would be the game-winning touchdown.

Kupp capped off a stellar season by winning Super Bowl MVP. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-sealing score.

