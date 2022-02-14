Skip to main content
Prophetic Tweet Predicted Exactly How Super Bowl LVI Would End

The Rams captured their first championship since returning to Los Angeles on Sunday, registering a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI thanks to late-game heroics by Kupp and Aaron Donald. Fans who were on the edge of their seat during the game's final moments likely wouldn't have been so nervous had they just read one prophetic tweet that was posted eight days before the game—complete with an American Psycho reference.

The Rams took the lead for good on a one-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kupp with 1:25 remaining, as Kupp was guarded by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. The Los Angeles defense held five plays later to clinch the victory.

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here

It was a rough night in general for Apple, who, on top of conceding the decisive score, was the object of derision by players around the league on social media. Kupp, meanwhile, finished the game with 92 yards on eight catches with two scores and was named Super Bowl MVP.

