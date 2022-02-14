It’s never an easy thing to lose a Super Bowl, but getting roasted on Twitter immediately after giving up the game-winning touchdown is a new kind of hard.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after his team’s 23–20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Apple, who has made plenty of enemies as of late, was attempting to cover Cooper Kupp with a chance to win the Super Bowl and gave up the touchdown with just over a minute to go in regulation.

Kupp went on to finish the game with two touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP after the game-winning touchdown. In January, Apple said he hated Giants and Saints fans—two fan bases of his former teams—and continued to trade jabs with them on Twitter. While with the Giants, Apple's teammate at the time, Landon Collins, referred to him as a “cancer” in 2017, and he was eventually suspended by the team for a “pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team.”

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here.

One of Apple’s former teammates at Ohio State and with the Saints, Michael Thomas, chimed in quickly on Twitter. He simply said, “Eli going to eli.”

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. tweeted at Apple with a video of his Super Bowl ring and rubbed some salt in the fresh wound.

“It's cool big bro!” Hardman said in the tweet. “You might get one of these one day.”

Pictures of burnt toast—making fun of Apple getting burned—and smoking memes (teasing Apple getting smoked by wideouts) flooded Twitter and Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was loving it.

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman simply Tweeted the apple emoji and his teammate Marquise Brown took a shot himself. Lamar Jackson joined his wideouts with the fun but got a little more creative. He posted a meme of him smoking a cigarette with some good old-fashioned laughing emojis.

Apple has been especially active on social media during Cincinnati’s postseason run. But he’s been quiet since the loss.

More NFL Coverage: