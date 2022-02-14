Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Player(s)
Eli Apple

NFL Players Roast Eli Apple on Twitter After Giving Up Super Bowl-Winning TD

It’s never an easy thing to lose a Super Bowl, but getting roasted on Twitter immediately after giving up the game-winning touchdown is a new kind of hard. 

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after his team’s 23–20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Apple, who has made plenty of enemies as of late, was attempting to cover Cooper Kupp with a chance to win the Super Bowl and gave up the touchdown with just over a minute to go in regulation. 

Kupp went on to finish the game with two touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP after the game-winning touchdown. In January, Apple said he hated Giants and Saints fans—two fan bases of his former teams—and continued to trade jabs with them on Twitter. While with the Giants, Apple's teammate at the time, Landon Collins, referred to him as a “cancer” in 2017, and he was eventually suspended by the team for a “pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team.”

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here

One of Apple’s former teammates at Ohio State and with the Saints, Michael Thomas, chimed in quickly on Twitter. He simply said, “Eli going to eli.”

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. tweeted at Apple with a video of his Super Bowl ring and rubbed some salt in the fresh wound. 

SI Recommends

“It's cool big bro!” Hardman said in the tweet. “You might get one of these one day.”

Pictures of burnt toast—making fun of Apple getting burned—and smoking memes (teasing Apple getting smoked by wideouts) flooded Twitter and Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was loving it. 

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman simply Tweeted the apple emoji and his teammate Marquise Brown took a shot himself. Lamar Jackson joined his wideouts with the fun but got a little more creative. He posted a meme of him smoking a cigarette with some good old-fashioned laughing emojis. 

Apple has been especially active on social media during Cincinnati’s postseason run. But he’s been quiet since the loss. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

joe burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow to Have Knee Evaluated After Return to Cincinnati

Burrow had his right knee twist awkwardly during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, but remained in the game without being examined by the medical staff.

Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates the win at the conclusion of Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20.
Play
Extra Mustard

Taylor Rapp Proposed to Girlfriend After Winning Super Bowl

More than one ring was given out on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't make the catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Extra Mustard

Van Jefferson’s Wife Went Into Labor Mid-Super Bowl

A Super Bowl ring and and baby #2 on the way—what a Sunday for the Jefferson family.

matthew-stafford-super-bowl
Play
NFL

Matthew Stafford Rewrote His Story With a Super Bowl Season

The quarterback, long dogged by questions about whether he could win a Super Bowl, left no doubt.

al-michaels-nbc
Play
Extra Mustard

Did Al Michaels Call His Last Game for NBC?

How did Al Michaels close out what possibly was his final game for NBC?

Cooper Kupp evades a Bengals tackler.
Play
Extra Mustard

Refs Miss Apparent False Start on Rams Game-Winning Drive

This could've changed the outcome of the game.

Ja'Marr Chase
Extra Mustard

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase Sums Up Loss in One Word on Twitter

The wide receiver had a simple reaction to the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

As It Happened: The Rams Are Super Bowl LVI Champions

Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Cincinnati, 23–20, in Super Bowl LVI. Catch up on all the action here.