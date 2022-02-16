Matthew Stafford took in all the festivities at Wednesday‘s Super Bowl parade for the Rams.

The 34-year-old quarterback was seen drinking out of a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle, enjoying the atmosphere as Los Angeles celebrated its first football championship since 1984.

Stafford‘s drink of choice went viral after he gave his victory speech at the end of the parade. He walked up to the podium holding the entire bottle, and after a few slurred sentences, he finished his speech with a celebratory shot.

Fans seemed to approve of Stafford‘s drink of choice. It appeared empty if not close to empty by the time his speech was done.

Tom Brady, who famously got drunk at the Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl celebration last year, tweeted at Stafford Wednesday.

