Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Kevin Durant Trolls Knicks Fans
Kevin Durant Trolls Knicks Fans

Odell Beckham Jr. Maxed Out on Contract Incentives with Rams Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr. won more than a Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

When Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams in November, he bet big on himself with a contract loaded with incentives. His base salary was $750,000 with a $500,000 signing bonus. Beckham Jr. also had the chance to earn up to $3 million in incentives on the season depending on how the Rams season went.

Then, the Rams won the Super Bowl, and Beckham Jr. earned all $3 million.

Specifically, Beckham earned $500,000 for winning the wild-card game, $750,000 for winning the divisional-round game, $750,000 for winning the NFC Championship, and $1 million for winning the Super Bowl.

SI Recommends

Beckham became a key piece for the Rams after joining the team, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games.

He also caught 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs before leaving the Super Bowl with a knee injury.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, speaks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Serbia's state prosecutors have rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open.
Tennis

Djokovic Gets Warm Welcome in Dubai Before Tournament

The tennis star recently doubled down on his decision to not get vaccinated.

Kirk-Cousins
NFL

Report: Cousins Likely to Stay With Vikings After O‘Connell Hire

New Vikings coach Kevin O‘Connell is expected to keep veteran quarterback in Minnesota.

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen
Extra Mustard

ESPN Analyst Leaves Patrick Mahomes Off Top QBs List

ESPN's Sam Acho left Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes off his list of top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams
Podcasts

The Rams’ Ugly, Beautiful Super Bowl Win | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI Champions, but what’s next for the Bengals? Plus the Colts separate from Wentz and the Kyler Murray situation worsens.

Kamila Valieva performing her free skate during the women’s individual figure skating event.
Olympics

Valieva's Collapse Was a Fitting End to a Controversial Olympics

Authorities deemed the 15-year-old a “protected person” who is not responsible for her actions. But no one protected her, or her teammates, from an abusive system that resulted in a doping scandal.

Oct 23, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after the qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Ferrari Chooses ‘Innovative Approach’ For 2022 Car, the F1-75

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will be on the team’s driver lineup once again, driving the car that has a 1990s feel to its design.

stephen a smith
Play
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith Opens Up on Split With Max Kellerman

In an interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Smith explained what led to he and Kellerman's breakup and discussed what their relationship is like now.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLBPA Makes Latest CBA Offer to MLB

The meeting reportedly lasted 15 minutes.