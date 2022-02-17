Odell Beckham Jr. won more than a Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

When Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams in November, he bet big on himself with a contract loaded with incentives. His base salary was $750,000 with a $500,000 signing bonus. Beckham Jr. also had the chance to earn up to $3 million in incentives on the season depending on how the Rams season went.

Then, the Rams won the Super Bowl, and Beckham Jr. earned all $3 million.

Specifically, Beckham earned $500,000 for winning the wild-card game, $750,000 for winning the divisional-round game, $750,000 for winning the NFC Championship, and $1 million for winning the Super Bowl.

Beckham became a key piece for the Rams after joining the team, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games.

He also caught 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs before leaving the Super Bowl with a knee injury.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest.