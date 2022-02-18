Global superstar Dwayne ”The Rock“ Johnson introduced Super BowL LVI on the field at SoFi Stadium last Sunday. Many people were confused by this, including the Bengals bench.

In a video captured by NFL Films, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seems rather confused why The Rock was on the field before the game.

”What is he doing out there?“ Burrow joked on the sidelines. ”He’s on kickoff return? They signed him?“

Johnson gave a WWE-style pregame speech on the field, paying homage to his wrestling days. And, as one of the world’s biggest stars, he gave the event some extra star power before the game started.

Burrow, who has gone viral various times this week due to the NFL Films clips of his commentary during Super Bowl LVI being released, also said he liked Johnson’s shoes.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor can also be seen laughing while Johnson is speaking.

Reaction to The Rock’s speech showed up on the Rams sideline, too. A Rams coach told Aaron Donald that Johnson’s career could be Donald’s future after football.

”That’s going to be you in ten years, your acting career,“ the coach said, which sparked a laugh from Donald.

More NFL Coverage: