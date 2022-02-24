Bronny James has signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with PSD Underwear.

The company has deals with various NBA stars, including Trae Young, Ja Morant and Tyler Herro. James is the youngest basketball star to sign with PSD Underwear.

“I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember,” James said in a press release Thursday. “When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces.”

The company announced that James’s line will be available in retailers such as Champs, Hibbetts and Snipes, along with PSD’s website, coming this spring.

James’s All-Star father chimed in regarding the news on Thursday.

James is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School is Los Angeles. He has not committed to any colleges yet, and his dad noted last week the two could play in the NBA together in the coming years.

More NBA Coverage: