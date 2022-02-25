Skip to main content
NFL Broadcasting Bonanza, Bronny Makes Bank, and Jordan Gets Snubbed From NBA GOAT Debate on Today’s SI Feed

Report: Two Networks Set to Call Tom Brady About Broadcasting Jobs

The world of football broadcasting is set for a major shakeup this offseason. Fox’s Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for the Monday Night Football gig at ESPN, and the network could look to pull his current play-by-play partner, Fox’s Joe Buck, or free agent Al Michaels, to join him.

Aikman and Michaels had been heavily connected to Amazon, which takes over Thursday Night Football in 2022. Aikman’s move to ESPN, and the potential for Michaels to join him, leave Amazon and Fox looking to plug significant holes on their top broadcast teams.

In his wide ranging report on the state of the NFL’s top broadcast booths, New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand revealed one monumental name continues to come up, and will be receiving calls from those two networks: the recently-retired Tom Brady.

“Fox will investigate McVay and surely can’t be ruled out there. It has already talked to Sean Payton about a studio job, according to sources. Both Fox and Amazon still like the potential of NBC’s Drew Brees, despite his poor playoff game. And Tom Brady will receive calls from Amazon and Fox,” Marchand says.

Earlier this month, Front Office Sports reported Fox and Amazon made overtures to Brady, and ESPN also had interest, though that probably ends with Aikman’s move. Sports media reporter Michael McCarthy speculated a deal for Brady would “blow [Tony] Romo’s out of the water,” to the tune of $20 million to $25 million per year.

Fox, ESPN, Amazon and Brady’s representation at WME all declined comment at the time.

Front Office Sports is also reporting Fox is in negotiations with former Saints coach Sean Payton to replace Aikman, which would take one potential Brady landing spot off the board.

